Swickard Auto Group Announces "Nominate a Hero" at Swickard Anchorage: Rewarding an Alaskan Veteran, Active Military, or First Responder with a new Truck

News provided by

Swickard Auto Group

04 Dec, 2023, 13:26 ET

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to announce "Nominate a Hero" at Swickard Anchorage, a heartfelt initiative to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans, active armed forces members, and first responders. At Swickard, our commitment to recognizing and supporting these heroes is deeply rooted in our values, and we are honored to be able to give back to those who have given and sacrificed so much.

From November 11th through December 31st, we invite the public of Alaska to participate in this extraordinary event by nominating the heroes in their lives who have made a significant difference in their community and our nation. This is a wonderful opportunity to say "thank you" in a big way, as we will be awarding one hero with a brand-new Chevy Silverado 1500.

Swickard Anchorage takes great pride in the rich diversity and exceptional qualities of its workforce, particularly in its esteemed team of employees who are veterans. Our dealership is honored to have individuals who have served in the armed forces, contributing their unique skills, discipline, and dedication to the Swickard family. These veterans play a crucial role in creating a supportive and respectful environment at Swickard Anchorage, embodying the principles of teamwork, leadership, and a strong work ethic. We are grateful for their service to our country and proud to have them as integral members of our Swickard family.

Mark Cavanaugh, the General Manager of Swickard Anchorage and Swickard Palmer, expressed his admiration for veterans and former military employees, highlighting Jeff Swickard, Dealer Principal of Swickard Alaska including 8 Alaskan Dealer Franchises profound support and respect for the military community. Cavanaugh emphasized that Jeff Swickard serves as a strong motivator and supporter, fostering a workplace culture that values the unique skills, discipline, and dedication that veterans bring to the team. He affirmed that this commitment is not just a part of the dealership's past but will continue to be an integral aspect of its future.He remarked on how Alaska as a whole has the highest per capita number of veterans (1 in 10 Alaskans Is a Veteran, n.d.).

How to Nominate Your Hero
Nominating a hero is a simple process that anyone can take part in. Starting on November 11th, you can visit our website and submit your nomination. Tell us the inspiring story of your hero, why they deserve this incredible gift.

Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for this opportunity, nominees must be veterans, active-duty military members, or first responders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to their communities and our country.

At Swickard Auto Group, we believe that actions speak louder than words, and this is our way of saying thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom and safety.

For more information about the "Nominate a Hero" campaign and to submit your nomination, please visit our website starting on November 11th.

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group

Also from this source

Swickard Auto Group Expands Presence in Hawaii with Mercedes-Benz Dealerships and State-of-the-Art Service Center

Swickard Auto Group Expands Presence in Hawaii with Mercedes-Benz Dealerships and State-of-the-Art Service Center

Swickard Auto Group is excited to share news of its entry into the Hawaiian automotive market with the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz dealerships...
Swickard Auto Group Announces Donation Efforts for Maui Humane Society to Support Lahaina, Maui Community in Time of Need

Swickard Auto Group Announces Donation Efforts for Maui Humane Society to Support Lahaina, Maui Community in Time of Need

Swickard Auto Group, a prominent name in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce a meaningful initiative aimed at aiding the people of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.