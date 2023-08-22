Swickard GMC of Palmer Celebrates 15 Years of Successful Car Seat Safety Events, Providing Vital Support to Families

News provided by

Swickard Auto Group

22 Aug, 2023, 11:23 ET

PALMER, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swickard Auto Group, represented by Swickard GMC of Palmer, proudly hosted a highly successful Kids Car Seat Safety Check event on August 5th, offering a free safety check for car seats and boosters. With no appointments required, the event gave parents a valuable opportunity to ensure the safety of their young passengers on the road. Additionally, the event exemplified Swickard GMC of Palmer and Safe Kids, 15 year dedication to the community by providing three families with the appropriate size car seat for their children.

For over 35 years, Safe Kids has been conducting events every other month to educate and assist families in properly installing and using car seats and boosters. Sara Penisten Turcic, a representative from Safe Kids, expressed her hopes that this initiative will continue to thrive for years to come, benefiting new families entering the community.

"Safe Kids Alaska extends heartfelt gratitude to Swickard Auto Group in Alaska for their unwavering dedication to child passenger safety initiatives. The dealership's commitment to providing indoor space for car seat checkup events throughout the year allows families to ensure their children's car seats are used correctly. This boost in confidence is truly a gift!" said Sara.

Car seats, while crucial, can be complex to use correctly due to the unique combination of each car seat and vehicle seating arrangement. Sara emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of our precious cargo and the sobering reality that most car seats are misused in some way. The collaboration between Swickard GMC of Palmer and Safe Kids aims to address this issue and empower parents with the knowledge to keep their children safe during travel.

Sara's sentiment was echoed by Swickard GMC of Palmer, especially considering the challenging road conditions in Alaska, particularly during winter months. The initiative takes on a heightened significance in this context, as road safety becomes an even more pressing concern.

Swickard GMC of Palmer's team, renowned for their warmth and welcoming demeanor, contributed significantly to the event's success. Sara praised their efforts, noting that the families who participated expressed deep gratitude for the support provided.

"At both Swickard GMC of Palmer and Swickard GMC of Anchorage, our commitment extends beyond vehicles; it encompasses the well-being of our community members, particularly the youngest ones. Our 15 year partnership with Safe Kids and the success of this event reinforce our dedication to safety, education, and community support," stated Mark Cavanaugh, General Manager of Swickard GMC of Palmer and Swickard GMC of Anchorage.

Swickard GMC of Palmer looks forward to fostering this vital partnership with Safe Kids on October 7th, while continuing to prioritize child passenger safety. For more information on other future events and community initiatives, visit www.carseatsak.org.

SOURCE Swickard Auto Group

