Swidget Launches Luminance™ to Help Schools Achieve Alyssa's Law Compliance

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swidget, an IoT-enabled data services company, today announced the launch of Luminance™, a next-generation safety and emergency response system designed to protect K-12 school communities. The announcement comes during America's Safe Schools Week, highlighting the growing need for innovative solutions that safeguard students and staff while helping districts comply with critical safety mandates such as Alyssa's Law.

The Luminance platform activates in emergencies through a wearable, multipurpose ID badge equipped with a panic button that silently alerts 911, local law enforcement, and school administrators. Discreet cameras controlled by school officials provide live situational awareness for first responders, while smart status lights alert occupants of emergencies and indicate areas to avoid. The system is designed for both crisis events and everyday safety scenarios, including medical emergencies and classroom violence.

Key components of Luminance include:

Wearable ID badges with integrated panic buttons for direct, silent alerts to authorities and/or administrators.

with integrated panic buttons for direct, silent alerts to authorities and/or administrators. Discreet cameras that remain inactive until a staff member activates an emergency alert, delivering secure live video and audio feeds to first responders.

that remain inactive until a staff member activates an emergency alert, delivering secure live video and audio feeds to first responders. Smart status lights that communicate ongoing events within the school environment.

"Safety isn't just about rare emergencies – it's about providing students, parents, and educators with daily confidence in their security," said Cam Wilson, CEO of Swidget. "Luminance equips schools with technology that enables rapid, effective emergency response while supporting ongoing safety practices and compliance efforts."

What sets Luminance apart is its simplicity and accessibility. The system is easy to install, quick to deploy, and affordable for districts of all sizes. Schools can move from installation to full operation in days, with minimal ongoing management or maintenance required, making Luminance one of the most practical safety solutions available today.

"Technology like Luminance gives administrators and first responders real-time situational awareness, enabling critical and informed decisions during incidents," said Katherine Schweit, former FBI Special Agent and school safety advocate. "Solutions like this save lives."

As more states adopt Alyssa's Law requirements for silent panic alarms, Luminance provides a turnkey path to compliance. Its integrated panic button badges, 911 notification capabilities, and real-time situational insights allow schools to modernize safety infrastructure without costly renovations or complex system overhauls.

Swidget is already piloting Luminance in select districts and actively engaging with industry events, including the Midwest School Safety Summit, The Bureau Consortium Workplace Violence Symposium, and the K-12 Schools and Campus Safety Symposium. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to setting a new standard for everyday and emergency safety across schools nationwide.

Learn more about Luminance at https://www.swidget.com/luminance.

About Swidget:

Swidget delivers intelligent solutions that gather real-time data, generate actionable insights, and enable monitoring, control, and automation to enhance safety, security, and optimize environments.

