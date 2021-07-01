SwifDoo PDF Releases New Updates to Enable Documents Uploaded to Google Drive & Dropbox

CHENGDU, CHINA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a professional PDF solution provider, SwifDoo PDF developed and released two APIs to make sharing more convenient - Google Drive and Dropbox. Users then can directly share documents that have been well modified within SwifDoo PDF to these two cloud storage platforms.



New Updates:

In the latest, a new functional area has been added to simplify file transferring - the "Sharing" tab. This tab offers two new API integrations that lets our program SwifDoo PDF smoothly interface with Google Drive and Dropbox.



File sharing is of paramount importance to many cloud storage users, as it makes much easier and convenient to send large documents or folders to groups of people. Now once you finish editing document, click on "Save" icon and then select either Dropbox or Google Drive to store your file into the cloud.



Google Drive



Developed by Google in 2012, Drive is a file storage and synchronization service provider, allowing users to store files in the cloud, synchronize files across devices, and share files. Google Drive lets you share files and folders using the mobile application or in the web-browser interface via direct links, or the option to share access through email.



Dropbox



Dropbox appeared on the market in 2007 and enabled PC users to familiarize themselves with the concept of "cloud storage" for the first time. This cloud service provider offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software.



Who Is SwifDoo PDF?



SwifDoo PDF has accumulated more than 1 million satisfied users across the globe. Our goal is to offer a helpful and simple-to-use PDF software to a wider audience with the ultimate purpose of improving productivity and work efficiency. To meet your demands, we release this update to help facilitate file transfer and provide yet another user-friendly feature on our software.



SwifDoo PDF puts user demands at the forefront of our software development, and values the importance of innovation. Only with core competency and creativity can we go further to push the boundaries of PDF software.



Offical Website: https://www.swifdoo.com



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE SwifDoo PDF