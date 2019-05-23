Swift Air Joins iAero Group

Swift Air will now have access to iAero Group's MRO capabilities to build and maintain the highest quality and most flexible fleet of aircraft in the market to deliver even higher levels of customer satisfaction. In addition, Swift Air will be able to reduce cost, increase in-service rates, and extend the life of their fleet.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Swift Air to our family of businesses," said iAero Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Caputo. "Swift Air will immediately benefit from our MRO and aircraft refurbishment capabilities and can further expand its capacity with our owned Boeing 737 aircraft."

Jeff Conry, Swift Air's Chief Executive Officer said, "we have been looking forward to joining iAero Group to leverage their capabilities to provide industry leading aircraft and service levels and have access to new capital to refresh and expand our fleet."

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com), based in Miami, FL, is an integrated aviation platform business providing a full range of services including charter airline, engine and airframe MRO, and aircraft and engine leasing. The companies within the iAero Group family include charter airline Swift Air, engine MRO AeroThrust, and airframe MRO AeroTech. Through this combination of leading companies in the aircraft charter and MRO industries, iAero Group has created unique capabilities, including a full range of aviation offerings with safety, quality, and cost advantages that benefit all customers. iAero Group is supported by Blackstone/GSO, one of the world's leading investment firms, who holds a minority interest in iAero Group.

About Swift Air

Swift Air LLC (https://www.flyswiftair.com), based in Greensboro, NC and Phoenix, AZ, is the largest airline charter business in the United States operating 30 Boeing 737 aircraft. Customers include professional and collegiate sports teams, entertainers, vacation companies operating domestically and internationally, and government agencies.

SOURCE iAero Group

Related Links

iaerogroup.com

