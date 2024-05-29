Swift Anchor Holdings Completes Strategic Investment in Essential Turbines

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Anchor Holdings ("Swift Anchor"), a long-term oriented investment firm partnering with mission-critical companies, today announced its strategic investment in Essential Turbines ("ETI"), a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft engines. Balance Point Capital invested equity and debt capital in support of the transaction.

Founded 30 years ago, Essential Turbines is a leading aerospace MRO, and Rolls Royce FIRST Network AMROC. ETI's dedication to performance, quality and safety enables it to serve customers across commercial, government and military end markets. Specializing in the Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 engines, which power some of the world's most well-known helicopters, ETI ensures optimal performance and reliability for operators in the most demanding environments.

Elias Lebovits, Managing Partner and Founder of Swift Anchor, said, "ETI is a market-leading MRO with a stellar reputation. We look forward to enhancing ETI's dedication to delivering customers with unparalleled quality and service, while providing ETI's employees with a rewarding work environment as we continue to grow the company."

Michael E. Guntner Jr., President/Founder of ETI, added, "I am excited to partner with Swift Anchor for the next stage of ETI's growth. I was drawn to Swift Anchor's mission-driven perspective, long-term outlook, and owner-operator mentality. I am confident that Swift Anchor will enable our team, customers, and partners to benefit from further resources, capital and operating expertise."

As part of Swift Anchor's active ownership approach, Gannon Gambeski, a Swift Anchor partner with extensive operating experience, will assume the role of President of ETI. Gannon succeeds Michael E. Guntner Jr., who will remain involved in ETI as a shareholder and board member.

Stikeman Elliott and McGuireWoods acted as legal advisors to Swift Anchor. TD Bank provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Swift Anchor

Swift Anchor is a long-term oriented investment firm partnering with mission-critical businesses in healthcare, aerospace & defense, and business/industrial services. Swift Anchor seeks market-leading companies and takes an active ownership approach to drive value creation. Visit: www.swiftanchor.com.

About Essential Turbines

Essential Turbines, headquartered in Montreal, with locations in Vancouver and Phoenix, is a leading aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider with a focus on helicopter and fixed-wing engines. ETI is a specialist in the Rolls Royce M250 and RR300 engines, as well as pure-thrust engines modules, components, and accessories. Visit https://essentialturbines.com/.

