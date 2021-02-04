Swift Biosciences Accelerates its Global Expansion in China and Asia Pacific

"Within a few years, we've grown from a start-up into a scale-up and the global demand for our products is accelerating" Tweet this

Swift's innovative technologies, economical pricing, and ability to automate its products enable customers to be more efficient and productive. Swift's product portfolio supports a variety of applications and sample types from Ancient DNA, Single Cell Methyl-Seq to Ultra-Low Input ChiP, HiC, WGS, RNA, and libraries using FFPE and liquid biopsy. Swift's latest technology includes SARS-CoV-2 Amplicon Panels and qSanger Covid-19 test kits.

"Within a few years, we've grown from a start-up into a scale-up and the global demand for our products is accelerating," said Chief Commercial Officer, Steven Riedmuller. "Swift has seen a substantial growth trajectory this past year with strong double-digit growth and fast adoption of many of our new products and broadening of our customer base."

Bruce's role as Director of Sales and Marketing will further enable Swift to partner with customers that require a highly technical and consultative approach to the market in their efforts to impact human health around the world.

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences develops and commercializes NGS Library Preparation Kits to advance research into improvements in the health of individuals and their communities worldwide, specifically in the fight against cancer and management of inherited diseases. Our research use only (RUO) tools are used in areas such as agrigenomics, infectious disease research, metagenomics, and the pharmaceutical industry. Swift Library Prep Kits maximize data output, provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market, and reduce sequencing costs. Our products normalize NGS libraries for applications including Liquid Biopsy (circulating, cell-free DNA), Methylation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome Sequencing, and Chromatin studies from low input quantities and Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded samples.

