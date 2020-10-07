Swift Biosciences Innovates Swift 2S® Sonic DNA Library Kit for a Rapid, Cost-Effective Workflow

Swift 2S Sonic streamlines NGS sample preparation leveraging highly efficient end repair, adenylation and adapter ligation chemistries while enabling cost-effective automated solutions. This new technology minimizes sample handling reducing library preparation time to 2 hours. The kit supports a wide range of applications enabling researchers to expand their knowledge of precision medicine and make new discoveries in human health, microbial, and environmental applications.

Dr. Bita Lahann, lead scientist on 2S Sonic development says, "As sequencing throughput expands, the demand for streamlined and affordable workflows increases. 2S Sonic is a new generation of 2S reagents that offer a very well-priced and easily automatable library preparation for fragmented dsDNA without compromising data quality. Swift is looking forward to collaborating with scientists on the NGS emerging applications."

Swift 2S Sonic kit is available in two configurations to support flexible options for adapter and indexing strategies. "This kit is also compatible with Swift Normalase® technology making it adaptable for quick implementation of core applications while reducing processing times and supporting high throughput sample volumes at industry-leading rates," says Claudia Alvarez, Sr. Product Manager.

About Swift Biosciences

For over 6 years, Swift Biosciences has defined the leading edge of next-generation sequencing assay technologies that propel genomics, translational, and clinical research. The company's growing library of unique and patented technologies feeds a full innovation pipeline of accurate, timesaving, cost-effective, and scalable products that are second to none. Researchers around the world trust in Swift products and expertise when characterizing cancer, inherited, and infectious diseases as well as when developing diagnostic tools and treatments to realize the true potential of personalized medicine. Swift and its impassioned team of specialists are proudly based in Ann Arbor, Michigan where we manufacture our research only products.

