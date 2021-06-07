Swift Biosciences launches Swift 2S™ Turbo v2 for metagenomic research

Swift 2S™ Turbo v2 DNA Library Kits for whole genome and whole exome studies. Tweet this

The streamlined protocol is available in two formats for adapter and indexing flexibility. This technology leverages rapid and highly reproducible fragmentation and library construction, enabling manual and fully automatable workflows that are compatible with Swift Normalase™ technology.

"Swift's Automation FAS team is available to assist with virtual deployment of Turbo v2 on a number of automated platforms," said Francesco Criscuolo, a lead automation specialist at Swift Biosciences. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of our resources, which effectively reduce hands-on time and enable higher output efficiencies."

The new NGS solutions are already finding support from those working in the industry.

"The new master mix in Turbo v2 generates higher yields of excellent quality libraries," said Eric Crowder, an NGS process engineer at Inscriptia, Inc. "We adopted this technology because it's designed for automation: we are able to achieve precise dispensing without worrying about a lack of reagents or sufficient overfill. The new PCR master mix allows use of fixed-tip automation solutions in post-PCR processing. We recommend this technology to anyone using automation for whole genome library preparation."

Swift recently merged with Iowa-based Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT).

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences , now part of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. , develops and commercializes research-use-only (RUO) next generation sequencing library preparation kits for a variety of applications. Their tools reduce sequencing costs for researchers and provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market.

