Swift Biosciences Meets NGS Demands by Offering 1536-Plex UDIs

Swift's UDI plates cost just a fraction of what other companies charge and are now stocked and available for prompt delivery.

Swift recently merged with Iowa-based Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT).

"In response to the pandemic, we are seeing an unprecedented number of core labs, genome centers, government agencies, and academic institutions running high-sample volumes, so Swift's R&D team met the demand to support higher throughput sequencing," said Laurie Kurihara, PhD, Swift's Senior Vice President of Product Development. "Swift's automation FAS team is available for virtual deployment to assist with implementation on a number of platforms."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is increasing efforts through genomic surveillance to track SARS-CoV-2 variants to understand how they are circulating nationally as well as by region and state. This allows identification of new and emerging variants and offers important information to assist researchers in identifying strategies for future exploration.

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences , now part of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. , develops and commercializes research-use-only (RUO) next generation sequencing library preparation kits for a variety of applications. Their tools reduce sequencing costs for researchers and provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market.

For more information, visit SwiftBioSci.com and follow Swift Biosciences on Twitter (@SwiftBioSci).

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

