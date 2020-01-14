Swift Biosciences Partners with MGI for High Throughput Genomic Sequencing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Biosciences, Inc. ("Swift"), a leader in design and manufacturing of unique DNA and RNA library preparation and normalization kits for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a subsidiary of BGI Group, today announced a co-marketing agreement for Swift's DNA and RNA library preparation products in Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

With this agreement, Swift and MGI will work to enable Swift's library preparation kits on MGI's DNBSEQ™ sequencers. Swift's 2S Turbo DNA for whole genome and targeted sequencing as well as Rapid RNA and Methyl-Seq DNA Library Kits, powered by its patented Adaptase® technology, are among the first product lines selected. This partnership will provide sequencing users with the opportunity to leverage Swift's expertise in library generation technologies on MGI's fast growing install base.

Since its launch in 2018, Swift's 2S Turbo has been adopted into several large-scale production laboratories, providing a fast, consistent and cost-effective solution for high-throughput sequencing. Swift's newly released Rapid RNA Library Kits enable constructing stranded RNA-Seq libraries in less time than competing offerings on the market with robust mapping. The Accel-NGS Methyl-Seq DNA Library Kit has become the market proven gold standard of methylation profiling.

The synergy between these two leading genomic companies will assist a larger number of laboratory and research facilities in the APAC and EMEA markets to achieve highly reproducible results at lower cost of reagents and sequencing.

"MGI is a valued partner and we will continue to grow the relationship. We have several exciting products launching this year and our R&D and Manufacturing groups will be looking to enable the technology on the MGI platform as we continue our strategic worldwide growth," said Nathan Wood, President and CEO of Swift Biosciences.

"We are excited to work with Swift Biosciences in this partnership," said Jiang Hui, MGI Chief Operating Officer. "MGI is demonstrating its commitment to continue opening its platform and bring more applications to our sequencing and grow our application community in order to support our customers."

About MGI

MGI, a subsidiary of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Learn more at https://en.mgitech.cn/

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences develops enabling technologies for genomics, translational, and clinical research. For more information, visit SwiftBioSci.com and follow Twitter (@SwiftBioSci).

