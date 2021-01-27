Swift Biosciences Releases Targeted S Gene Panel to Accelerate Surveillance of Emerging Strains of SARS-CoV-2

If there are variants there, you will see them Tweet this

"The S Gene panel allows the scientific community to rapidly scale surveillance efforts and prioritize monitoring of emerging strains that are highly infectious due to mutations which encode for the spike protein," Swift Biosciences Director of Manufacturing Sciences Dr. Jordan RoseFigura said in a statement. "This panel was designed with redundancy in coverage to ensure that novel variants are captured. Swift Biosciences designed this panel to meet the needs of surveillance researchers around the world. This panel is compatible with all Illumina® NGS systems to ensure that all NGS labs are able to begin immediately."

The SNAP panel is the latest in Swift's SARS CoV-2 research toolkit to study emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2. Other tools available include a targeted panel that covers the entire SARS-CoV-2 virus (SNAP SARS-CoV-2), a targeted panel for study of the ACE2 receptor (ACE2 SNAP), and a collaboration with Arbor Biosciences for hybridization-capture of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from RNA libraries . Swift Biosciences also supports COVID testing with the qSanger COVID-19 test kit which received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in 2020. The qSanger COVID-19 diagnostic test kit enables facilities to scale up to 3,000 tests per Sanger instrument per day without the need to batch samples or perform RNA extraction.

Swift was named to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) national genomics consortium, which aims to coordinate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing across the nation.

About Swift Biosciences

Swift Biosciences develops and commercializes NGS Library Preparation Kits to advance research into improvements in the health of individuals and their communities worldwide, specifically in the fight against cancer and management of inherited diseases. Our research use only (RUO) tools are used in areas such as agrigenomics, infectious disease research, metagenomics, and the pharmaceutical industry. Swift Library Prep Kits maximize data output, provide the most comprehensive coverage available on the market, and reduce sequencing costs. Our products normalize NGS libraries for applications including Liquid Biopsy (circulating, cell-free DNA), Methylation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Transcriptome Sequencing, and Chromatin studies from low input quantities and Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded samples.

