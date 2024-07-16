Swift Current Energy Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Dee as Chief Financial Officer

Industry executive will support Swift Current Energy's

growing renewable energy platform

BOSTON and HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Current Energy (Swift Current), a leading North American clean energy platform, is pleased to announce that Brian Dee has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brian, a seasoned energy executive, joins Swift Current as the company prepares to own and operate more than 1 GW of renewable energy projects by the end of this year and invest in its market-leading, multi-technology development pipeline.

Most recently, Brian served as CFO of Atlantic Power & Utilities, an independent power producer with operations across North America. His nearly two-decade track record at the company includes $6 billion in capital raises and $4 billion in acquisitions and divestitures.

Eric Lammers, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Swift Current, said, "Brian brings an operational mindset to our executive team and is well-equipped to lead our financial operations. Brian is deeply experienced in asset ownership, operations, financing and M&A, both in a public and private platform. We are excited to add his seasoned leadership as we grow our portfolio and develop projects that we will own and operate."

As CFO of Swift Current, Brian will be responsible for its finance and accounting activities, including tax, treasury, insurance, risk management, and financial planning and strategy, focusing on enhancing near- and long-term performance.

"I am honored to join Swift Current at this exciting moment for the company and for the renewable energy industry at large," said Brian. "I look forward to contributing my operational experience and being a part of this innovative team."

About Swift Current Energy

Swift Current Energy is trailblazing a path for clean energy now. Founded in 2016, the company develops, owns and operates highly competitive, utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Swift Current Energy is majority-owned by Buckeye Energy Holdings, with the other owners being IFM Net Zero Infrastructure Fund and Lookout Ridge Energy Partners. For more information, please visit swiftcurrentenergy.com.

SOURCE Swift Current Energy