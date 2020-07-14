Swift Navigation utilizes Sitetracker to manage the global expansion of its network of reference stations

Deploying a network that delivers corrections to autonomous devices requires precision and accuracy from start to finish. Sitetracker empowers the Swift team to deliver the precision its customers require with automatic updates, accurate project data, and a real-time single source of truth. Using Sitetracker, Swift has improved control over its deployment processes, increasing visibility across the company, and allowing its team to collaborate in real-time, helping to meet demand and scale its network globally.

Swift uses Tackers, sites, and projects to track its antenna deployments. "Sitetracker has helped us establish one central place for all of our information," said Michelle Dinan, Operations Program Manager at Swift. "It ensures we have the most updated and accurate data, which is fundamental for the deployment of our network."

"We appreciate that Sitetracker helps us manage the deployment process with the same level of accuracy and precision that is required to maintain our network," said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. "Streamlining our deployment processes and increasing visibility has been an added bonus."

"Innovators choose Sitetracker and Swift is exactly that," said John Leigh, VP of Customer Success and Operations. "They are deploying the most accurate and cutting-edge network that is sure to be the backbone for the autonomous future we are all hoping for. We are excited to be working with Swift on their ambitious journey, and we are looking forward to helping them scale their one-of-a-kind network internationally."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile, and mass-market applications. What began as the GNSS industry's first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com , follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

SOURCE Sitetracker, Inc.