Swift Sensors Joins Zebra's PartnerConnect Program

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Sensors, Inc. (www.swiftsensors.com), a supplier of plug-and-play cloud wireless sensors systems for Industrial IoT, has partnered with Zebra Technologies Corporation , an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, under their program for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Swift Sensors users will now have immediate mobile access to the Swift Sensors Wireless Sensor System from Zebra's comprehensive line of mobile computing devices and rugged tablets.

Swift Sensors chose Zebra for its industry-leading position in enterprise mobility, including handheld devices and rugged tablet computers used in manufacturing, transportation and logistics and many other verticals. Customers can leverage enterprise-ready Zebra tablets, like the XSLATE L10, XSLATE R12 and ET5x, for quick access and visibility to the Swift Sensors Cloud Console. This offers industrial plants, food manufacturers and others a low-cost, unified solution to proactively protect and monitor equipment and processes for predictive maintenance, improve operational efficiency and increase machine utilization.

"Swift Sensors is excited to join the Zebra PartnerConnect program to strengthen its engagement with customers and other Zebra partners, especially as an increasing number of manufacturers look for a way to quickly and efficiently implement IoT solutions and deploy wireless sensor systems," said Sam Cece, founder and CEO at Swift Sensors. "Swift Sensors customers often require the enterprise security and ruggedness that Zebra mobile computing devices provide that aren't available with typical consumer devices."

The PartnerConnect Program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra's award-winning inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, ISVs and resellers, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands. By participating in PartnerConnect, Swift Sensors will also gain access to extensive marketing, sales and technical benefits, collaboration opportunities and training and tools that aim to differentiate them and help improve customer satisfaction.

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors, Inc. is a cloud-based wireless IoT company in Austin, providing a low-cost sensor system for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product is the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, comprised of low-power wireless sensors and cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics, and reporting. The sensor system proactively protects and monitors a wide range of equipment and processes. Swift Sensors applications include manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.swiftsensors.com.

