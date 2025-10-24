Swift Solar and DoD Showcase First US Perovskite Solar Deployment for Defense

Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Solar, in collaboration with the US Department of Defense, ("DoD", recently rebranded as the Department of War), successfully completed a first-of-a-kind demonstration of its US-manufactured perovskite tandem solar technology for the DoD's Cyber Fortress exercise in Virginia Beach, VA in August. This marks one of the first operational deployments of perovskite solar technology in the United States and demonstrates the commercial readiness of Swift Solar's technology.

Integrated with the Rapid Deployment Hybrid MicroGrid ("RDHM"), innovated by Resilient Energy & Infrastructure, Swift Solar's perovskite tandem solar panels provided clean energy alongside two other power sources during a critical infrastructure cyber defense exercise. DoD leadership, Army operational energy specialists, and private sector partners like Amazon Web Services (AWS) were on hand to learn about and observe the DoD's latest operational energy capabilities. The exercise demonstrated the potential for Swift Solar's technology to support energy resilience for national defense operations.

Dr. Andre Slonopas – Cyber Fortress Lead with the US Army: "By strengthening operational energy resilience, US-made perovskite solar technology can directly address the growing power demands of the modern battlefield and enhance overall military readiness."

Joel Jean – CEO of Swift Solar: "Partnering with the DoD at Cyber Fortress validates our US-made perovskite solar technology in real-world defense conditions and underscores Swift Solar's potential as a key provider of ultra-efficient, next-generation solar solutions for the US government and beyond."

Paul Maloney – CEO of Resilient Energy & Infrastructure: "For our mobile RDHMs, where space, weight, and agility are mission-critical factors for operational energy, we envision Swift Solar's perovskite as vastly increasing the energy density we can deploy, while enhancing energy resilience for military operations."

Swift Solar's proprietary next-generation perovskite tandem technology outperforms legacy silicon solar technologies, generating up to 30% more power than today's solar panels. The company's technology is backed by exclusive IP from MIT, Stanford, and NREL, with over 40 patents and over $60M in funding from leading VCs, strategic investors, and government agencies including the US Army, Space Force and others.

Requiring fewer materials and lower costs, Swift Solar's perovskite tandems support the energy resilience of national defense operations through:

Improved power-to-weight ratios - reducing logistic burdens, payload requirements, and materials use

- reducing logistic burdens, payload requirements, and materials use Increased power density - boosting the power output per deployed area

- boosting the power output per deployed area Enhanced radiation tolerance - improving solar solutions for space operations

- improving solar solutions for space operations US technology development and manufacturing - ensuring a secure domestic supply chain and protection from foreign adversaries

Swift Solar is ready to scale its US manufacturing capabilities, with commercial production ramping up within 24 months. Alongside DoD interest in integrating Swift Solar's technology within cyber, electromagnetic, and space-based energy missions, a broad range of industries are partnering with Swift Solar to explore perovskite tandem deployment across utility-scale electricity generation, satellite operations, telecommunications, and mobility.

About Swift Solar

Swift Solar is a US pioneer in perovskite tandem solar technology developing high-performance solar solutions. Learn more at swiftsolar.com .

About Resilient Energy & Infrastructure (REI)

REI design/builds transportable microgrids for natural catastrophe response as well as for Department of Defense energy-mix diversification efforts. www.resilientei.com

