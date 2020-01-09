Swift Tactical Systems Lands $17M National Drone and Services Contract

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, won a $17 Million contract to provide Bahamas government agencies and ministries with a comprehensive Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program. The multi-agency drone program includes the purchase of 55 short and medium-range drones, immediate surveillance capabilities, training and support, and the establishment of a regional drone academy.

The Ministry of National Security Bahamas Unmanned Aerial System (BUAS) held a contract signing with Swift Tactical Systems at HMBS Coral Harbour Base. Eugene Poitier, Ministry of National Security Permanent Secretary and Rick Heise, Swift Tactical Systems President and CEO are pictured signing the contract. Clarence Russell, Director of Immigration; Dr. Geannie Moss, Comptroller of Customs; Eugene Poitier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security; Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Bowers; Capt. Raymond King, Acting Cmdr Defence Force; The Hon. Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security; Rick Heise, Swift Tactical CEO; Alex Echeverria, Swift VP of Ops; Anthony Ferguson, Commissioner of Police; and Charles Murphy, Commissioner of Dept of Correctional Svcs. (Photo by Marine Michael Turner II)

"This is an exciting partnership utilizing Swift's revolutionary drone technology and operational expertise with the Bahamian's embrace of technology in fighting crime, drug and gun trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, and poaching," says Rick Heise, President & CEO of Swift Tactical Systems.

The contract was awarded to Swift Tactical Systems more than one year after the government released a worldwide request for drone and services proposals. Swift's comprehensive plan beat 25 other companies that were part of the multi-agency selection process. All law enforcement agencies, immigration and customs, corrections facilities, and the military will have access to the drones for various activities.

During a recent press conference, Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security, was cited as saying, "We are confident the drones will change the landscape of law enforcement in the country. From following suspects of a robbery to finding the location of illegal immigrants and having an aerial view of the prison or pinpointing a drug boat, we have made it our mission and commitment to ensure this technology will be multi-agency and shared between all agencies."

Swift is familiar with the Bahamian landscape. Following the Category 5 hurricane that caused extensive damage to parts of the Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands, members of the Swift Tactical Systems team mobilized to support the government's post-hurricane relief efforts. The team utilized its unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct numerous day and night missions to assess the overall situation on the ground and provide real-time data to enhance decision making for areas that were difficult to access.

"Swift Tactical Systems is a force multiplier and will support the Bahamas vision to become the region's center of excellence domestically and abroad. Our deep bench of talented pilots and specialists understand how important it is to help government officials make faster and more informed decisions. The team is poised and ready to support this innovative island nation and bring the unmanned economy to the Bahamas," says Alex Echeverria, Vice President of Swift Tactical Systems.

About Swift Tactical Systems

Swift Tactical Systems provides unmatched capabilities utilizing disruptive unmanned systems technologies and operational expertise for military and government applications. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company delivers fully integrated unmanned systems solutions for collecting, processing, and providing real-time intelligence and data, enabling governments and organizations to make informed decisions. Swift Tactical Systems is a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, Inc. Also headquartered in San Clemente, Swift Engineering is an innovation company with a 35-year history of design, engineering and build heritage in intelligent systems and advanced vehicles; including autonomous systems, helicopters, submarines, spacecraft, ground vehicles, robotics, and advanced composites.

Contact:

Samantha McDermott

232158@email4pr.com

+1 (760) 671-0071

SOURCE Swift Tactical Systems