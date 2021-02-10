Swiftarc Venture Labs Announces Investment in Music Creation Innovator Artiphon

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftarc Venture Labs has completed an investment in Nashville-based Artiphon, a consumer electronics company pioneering the future of music creation. As true innovators in the space, Artiphon designs interactive musical experiences by combining smart hardware and interactive content. The hardware maker is known for its music-making gadgets that are democratizing access for the musically curious.

"This investment reflects Swiftarc's high conviction in forward-thinking innovation as we look forward to partnering with Artiphon's talented team to continue their meaningful pursuit of making music creation accessible to all," added Fabian Urquijo, President of Swiftarc Ventures.

INSTRUMENT 1 and Orba, their first two smart instruments, launched with record-setting success on Kickstarter, both raising $1M+ in pre-orders. The company has also raised capital from AOL co-founder Steve Case and Warner Music Group. The Artiphon team is composed of designers, musicians, and engineers from groundbreaking companies including Space X, Blue Origin, Line 6, and Yamaha. The INSTRUMENT 1 was named a TIME Best Invention of the Year and a NAMM Best in Show.

"We're pleased to have the support of Swiftarc Ventures at such a key moment in Artiphon's progress. We believe their expertise in music culture, consumer brands, and company growth can bring great things to our mission of inspiring everyday creativity with sound," stated Mike Butera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Artiphon.

Mike Butera founded Artiphon in 2011 and holds a Ph.D. in Sound Studies from Virginia Tech University. He has toured the country as a multi-instrumentalist, taught as a professor of sociology, and consulted globally on consumer electronics. Dr. Butera's doctoral research in the phenomenology of listening laid the groundwork for Artiphon's design philosophy and patents, and he frequently speaks on topics of music technology and augmented creativity. Artiphon's primary goal is to enable a world where everyone can be musical through its radically accessible music-making devices.

Sid Jawahar, Founder and Managing Partner of Swiftarc Ventures, said "It's a pleasure to join an illustrious list of investors including Warner Music and a strong network of Nashville-based investors with close links to the music industry that have partnered in Artiphon's growth."

About Artiphon

Artiphon is empowering the next billion musicians with smart, playful instruments and apps. Their first two products, INSTRUMENT 1 and Orba, are already a hit with professional artists, bedroom producers, casual musicians, and kids of all ages.

For more information, please visit https://www.artiphon.com

About Swiftarc Ventures

Swiftarc Ventures, LLC is an early and growth stage Venture Capital Firm focused on building and backing the next generation of Consumer and Consumer Health disruptors. Swiftarc's team combines over 170 years of experience across the entire consumer investment and executive spectrum, from growing pre-revenue concepts to managing operations for multibillion-dollar Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.swiftarcventures.com

Media Contact

Cynthia Matar

718-427-4593 // [email protected]

SOURCE Swiftarc Ventures

Related Links

https://www.swiftarcventures.com

