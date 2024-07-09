Swiftly Launches Audience Optimizer to Bring Print Circulars into The Digital Age

Swiftly equips retailers and CPG brands with an umbrella of innovative digital solutions to increase customer loyalty and bolster omnichannel digital engagement with personalized offers.

SEATTLE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Audience Optimizer solutions, to help retailers and brands connect with shoppers online and bring them in to stores.

Audience Optimizer for retailers replaces the traditional paper circular ads with targeted and personalized online ads. This helps retailers put the right offers in front of the right customers, thereby driving increased revenue while also giving shoppers a more personalized and convenient shopping experience.

Audience Optimizer for brands, coming in Q4 2024, enables advertisers to pair complementary ad units with the retailer's personalized digital ads. Swiftly's ability to efficiently leverage personalized promotions at scale can significantly expand a brand's targeted reach – all while being backed by Swiftly's full closed-loop reporting.

Print newspapers are shuttering at an alarming clip – approximately two per week over the past two years – leading to a circular distribution desert. To combat resulting potential losses, today's retailers are pivoting to digital circulars in order to create shopping experiences that resonate with each individual customer. Swiftly's suite of high fidelity off-platform targeting and optimization tools, leveraging first-party and third-party data, enables retailers to turn generic digital circulars into personalized and highly relevant content for their customers, improving shopper engagement and helping to recover revenues and customer loyalty.

A first of its kind for the majority of U.S. retailers, Swiftly's Audience Optimizer solutions integrate personalization, automation, and access to digital channels across the open web—such as social media, websites, and connected TV to deliver this content to shoppers. This enables retailers and CPG brands to engage with and attract shoppers seeking the best deals and promotions.

Henry Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiftly, stated, "With the launch of Audience Optimizer we're taking a significant step forward in serving today's digitally savvy shoppers. Our technology is unique in the industry, offering both retailers and brands an unparalleled ability to engage with customers on a highly personalized level. For retailers, this means driving more traffic and increasing sales with ads that truly resonate with individual shoppers' needs and preferences. For brands, it provides a powerful platform to showcase promotions effectively, ensuring their marketing efforts are targeted and impactful. The comprehensive insights and advanced targeting capabilities of Audience Optimizer set a new standard for digital engagement in the retail sector, helping our customers stay ahead in a competitive market."

To stay competitive in today's retail market and increase customer engagement, today's retailers must embrace an advanced digital strategy. With Swiftly's launch of Audience Optimizer integrating this solution at any stage of a retailer's CRM and customer data journey has never been easier. Retailers and CPG brands will be able to deliver the right message, to the right shopper, at the right time. Access to consumer insights and precision targeting is setting a new standard for how to measure omnichannel advertising effectiveness and foot traffic in the retail sector.

