Swiftly Reports Record Growth

Retail tech leader credits significant network growth, new partnerships, and expanded product offerings as key drivers of company momentum

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly, a leading provider of innovative retail technology tools and solutions, today announced a surge in growth across key areas including platform sales, retail media, new partnerships, and product innovation, solidifying its position at the forefront of democratizing the retail media industry for regional and independent retailers.

Independent and regional retailers, which make up approximately 98.6% of all retail firms in the United States, often face challenges competing against tech-enabled eCommerce giants, industry consolidation, and shrinking margins. To level the retail playing field, Swiftly introduced major enhancements to its digital platform this year, incorporating new eCommerce and loyalty capabilities that help retailers engage with customers more effectively in the digital space.

Retailers using the Swiftly platform in combination with Audience Optimizer™ have achieved impressive growth in app acquisition and engagement, with some reporting a staggering 4900% increase in monthly active users (MAUs) in just months. This rapid growth reflects Swiftly's ability to deliver highly personalized content that drives deeper shopper engagement, prompting more frequent app downloads and usage. Notably, these engaged shoppers are also spending more during their interactions. With this rapid expansion in MAUs, retailers are now empowered to capitalize on their digital growth by monetizing these audiences through brand-funded retail media, unlocking new, high-margin revenue streams and strengthening their competitive edge.

Swiftly's Retail Media Network has also seen rapid expansion as independent and regional retailers leverage its technology to compete with larger industry players and meet the increasing customer preference for personalized shopping. Since January, the Swiftly Retail Media Network has grown to reach 14.6 million shoppers across 160,000 stores, offering its retailers and brands an unprecedented level of scale and reach. With over 150 unique CPG brands participating in the personalization and targeting of content and offers to specific high-value customers, retailers benefit from enhanced customer engagement and loyalty, as well as new revenue streams.

The company also welcomed 32 new retailers and four distribution partners, launched over ten innovative products, and helped retail customers generate significant double digit returns through its Audience Optimizer™ campaigns, resulting in 62% quarter on quarter growth so far this year.

Additional business highlights include:

Retailers – Swiftly signed 32 new independent and regional retailers including Natural Grocers, Gelsons, Food Depot, Rebel, Cub, Shoppers, Homeland, and IGA.





Swiftly signed 32 new independent and regional retailers including Natural Grocers, Gelsons, Food Depot, Rebel, Cub, Shoppers, Homeland, and IGA. Partnerships – Swiftly welcomed four new distribution partners including United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Advantage Solutions, PDI Technologies and Quad.





– Swiftly welcomed four new distribution partners including United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), Advantage Solutions, PDI Technologies and Quad. Product Innovations – The company significantly expanded its portfolio with the introduction of ten new products including eCommerce, Loyalty, AI Search, Audience Optimizer, Enhanced Digital Circular, Alcohol Cashback Amplification Landing Page, Challenge Center, and Sponsored Rewards. These products address key market needs and enhance the customer experience by providing retailers with advanced tools for personalization, targeted advertising, and brand engagement.





– The company significantly expanded its portfolio with the introduction of ten new products including eCommerce, Loyalty, AI Search, Audience Optimizer, Enhanced Digital Circular, Alcohol Cashback Amplification Landing Page, Challenge Center, and Sponsored Rewards. These products address key market needs and enhance the customer experience by providing retailers with advanced tools for personalization, targeted advertising, and brand engagement. Strategic Acquisition – The company announced the acquisition of the alcohol promotions platform, BYBE, in March. This strategic move combines BYBE's domain expertise in the alcohol category—including its well-established connections with suppliers, retailers, and regulators with Swiftly's award-winning Alcohol Cashback solution. The acquisition has enabled Swiftly to scale its Alcohol Cashback solution and reach more consumers with adult beverage offers and rebates.





– The company announced the acquisition of the alcohol promotions platform, BYBE, in March. This strategic move combines BYBE's domain expertise in the alcohol category—including its well-established connections with suppliers, retailers, and regulators with Swiftly's award-winning Alcohol Cashback solution. The acquisition has enabled Swiftly to scale its Alcohol Cashback solution and reach more consumers with adult beverage offers and rebates. Industry Recognition – Swiftly was selected as a winner in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, earning the coveted title of "Best Retail Technology Solution" in the industry leadership category.





– Swiftly was selected as a winner in the 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, earning the coveted title of "Best Retail Technology Solution" in the industry leadership category. Strengthened Executive Roster – Swiftly welcomed two seasoned leaders to its executive team to help fuel the company's next stage of growth, including industry veterans Alasdair James , as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer and Ralph Hinson as VP, Ad Sales.

"The retail landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with consumers increasingly turning to digital channels. Retail technology is no longer a nice to have, it's essential to meet the evolving needs of your shoppers," says Henry Kim, CEO and co-founder of Swiftly. "Swiftly empowers independent and regional grocers with the tools and solutions they need to compete effectively with big industry names. Our success reflects the growing confidence advertisers and retailers have in Swiftly's network and the escalating demand for our services. The industry is in a thrilling period of innovation, with our significantly expanded customer base and strong market position, I'm confident Swiftly will be a major force in shaping its future and being the trusted partner for retailers of all sizes."

"Since launching Audience Optimizer in July, we've seen a game-changing 10x increase in new app installs across all of our banners," said Christin King, Marketing Director with Homeland. "The tool's ability to boost our audience reach has been incredible, delivering measurable results that we didn't have access to before. This has unlocked powerful new ways for us to compete in an ultra-competitive and dynamic market. Audience Optimizer has enabled us to engage digitally with our customers on a one-to-one level like never before, and we're now fully equipped to rival retail giants like Walmart and Amazon. This level of measurable engagement and acquisition has completely transformed our approach to customer engagement."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Swiftly