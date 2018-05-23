Swiftpage Primed for Growth with Strategic Investment from SFW Capital Partners

"SFW brings more than just capital to Swiftpage and we are looking forward to leveraging their expertise and resources to help accelerate our product roadmap – enabling our growth and the growth of our customers," said H. John Oechsle, CEO of Swiftpage. "SFW has the industry experience and operational expertise to help us more quickly realize our goal to continually deliver the most advanced, easy-to-use CRM that is built specifically for small business success. Act! has been the trusted choice in SMB CRM for over 30 years and we are excited for the opportunities that our SFW partnership will bring."

Act! makes it easy for small businesses to grow with powerful sales and marketing tools and a flexible CRM platform that is trusted by over 500,000 users worldwide. The cloud-enabled platform provides small business owners with an easily customizable CRM complete with rich customer management and powerful marketing automation, dynamic sales pipeline management with actionable business insights and the ability to connect with hundreds of business optimization tools. Today, Swiftpage supports the success of over 200,000 customers on the Act! platform across the globe, ranging in industries from financial services, wealth management and real estate, to home and professional services.

"Swiftpage exhibits the key characteristics that we look for in our investments within the information management and workflow solutions sectors: mission-critical products, large addressable markets, and a potential to unlock meaningful growth through a range of strategic and operational initiatives," said Omair Sarwar, a Principal at SFW who will be joining the Swiftpage Board of Directors. "We are excited about partnering with John Oechsle, Swiftpage's CEO, and the Swiftpage team to continue building the business and accelerating its growth."

Swiftpage, with operations in Denver, CO, Scottsdale, AZ, and Newcastle, UK, is a leading provider of software and services that help small and mid-sized businesses grow. Swiftpage is the maker of Act!, the pioneer and an innovator in the CRM space, serving over 500,000 users in over 100 countries. The award winning solution makes it easy to grow your small business with powerful sales and marketing tools and a flexible CRM platform. To learn more, visit www.swiftpage.com.

SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that makes strategic investments in mid-size companies across the information value chain, with a particular focus on analytical information, software and instrumentation, a sector that the principals of SFW have invested in for over 20 years. SFW's businesses manage and provide information, data, and analytics that support critical decision-making and knowledge transfer processes across all major industries and business functions. These include, but are not limited to, providers of critical information, knowledge management, software, workflow solutions, lab, process and field instrumentation, control and monitoring solutions and test, inspection and certification services. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.

