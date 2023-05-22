Swiftsure Innovations Closes Seed Round

PASADENA, Canada, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftsure Innovations has closed today a $2.3 Million CAD Seed funding round. The round was led by Pelorus VC with participation from Sandpiper Ventures and pan-Canadian consortium MEDTEQ+ and several other pre-seed investors.

"This funding provides us with capital to commercialize SwishKit, our innovative oral care solution for intubated patients," says Deanne McCarthy, CEO and founder at Swiftsure. "It also funds our bacterial reduction study that follows our successful first use clinical trial."

The Honourable Andrew Parsons, KC, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology said, "Powering high-growth firms through venture capital support is key to building on the significant momentum propelling our local tech industry. Congrats to Deanne and her team at Swiftsure as they take the next steps towards commercialization. We are proud to play a continued role in their journey."

"We are delighted to continue to support Swiftsure and their mission to improve ventilated patient outcomes" says Sarah Murphy, Partner at Pelorus VC. "The team has strategically used past funding to make rapid progress towards commercialization and clinical proof of concept. As an ICU nurse, Deanne has considerable real-life experience with the problem Swiftsure is addressing, and it shows in how quickly this team has moved from ideation to commercial ready. We're excited to back them once again and look forward to seeing the impact they make with this next round of funding."

"The Swiftsure team is making great progress with their technology, and we are very pleased to play a lead role in this funding round. Deanne has done a tremendous job growing a global network and delivering exciting results through recent clinical trials. We look forward to what's ahead for the company," comments Rhiannon Davies, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Sandpiper Ventures.

Canada based Swiftsure Innovations is a privately held development stage company. Swiftsure develops and commercializes novel medical devices focused on providing innovative oral care solutions for critically ill patients. Swiftsure's mission is to provide a better-quality life and outcomes for mechanically ventilated patients. For more information, visit www.swiftsure.com 

Contact: Glenn Hanner 
Swiftsure Innovations 410-739-0071
[email protected]
www.swiftsure.com

SOURCE Swiftsure

