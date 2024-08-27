Swiftwick Marks a New Chapter with Brand Overhaul and Growing Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftwick, the Nashville-based maker of performance socks for endurance athletes, unveiled a brand overhaul last week. The launch, which includes a new website, product packaging, capsule collection, and week-long series of event activations, marks a new chapter for the brand as it embarks on a new stage of growth.

"This rebrand is a celebration of the active lifestyles and endurance athletes that inspire us to continue innovating and improving," said Mark Chou, CEO of Swiftwick. "Our new branding and mission reflects our dedication to empowering these athletes by delivering the best performance socks that inspire them to get out there and take on the next challenge."

Swiftwick is returning to its roots with a sharpened focus on supporting the endurance athletes it has served since its founding 16 years ago, while maintaining the same commitment to American manufacturing they have always been known for. In addition to launching a new brand identity and website, the brand released a limited-edition Endurance Collection, whose net proceeds will be donated to support local run clubs in Nashville. Over the course of launch week, Swiftwick partnered with 5 run clubs to give away over 1,000 pairs of socks to athletes in the Nashville area. The company continues to invest in the local cycling community as well, through its support of long-time partner Oasis Bike Workshop.

Swiftwick has also continued building its team in preparation for this new chapter. In addition to bringing on former Away executive Mark Chou as CEO last year, Swiftwick has hired Katie Nguyen from Chaco to lead integrated marketing and James Osborne, who spent nearly two decades at Nike, to build the run specialty sales and community functions at the company.

To learn more about Swiftwick, please visit https://swiftwick.com/ .

ABOUT SWIFTWICK:

Swiftwick designs, engineers, and builds performance socks for endurance sports, featuring advanced moisture-wicking, optimal compression, and contoured performance. Beloved by track and field athletes in the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, Tour de France cyclists, and winners of the Western States 100 and MIUT 115 ultramarathons, Swiftwick is proudly based in Nashville, manufactured in the USA, and worn the world over. Learn more at swiftwick.com.

Media Contact:

Madison Sprague

Purple Orange LLC

[email protected]

707.580.9580

SOURCE Swiftwick