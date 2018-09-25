SWIGSAFE™ Debuts First Party Tumbler to Help Prevent Binge Drinking and Drink Spiking

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, binge drinking results in about 1,825 college student deaths annually from alcohol related injuries. In addition, every year about 696,000 students are assaulted, about 97,000 students are sexually assaulted and about 25 percent report academic consequences from drinking. 1 out of 13 college students say they were drugged in the past year according to a 2016 study from three U.S. college campuses.

"When I started college, I saw that a lot of people were binge drinking because they were not cognizant of how much they were drinking and realized getting 'roofied' happens more frequently than people think. I wanted to create a tool that raises awareness about both issues and help protect people from being drugged or drinking more than they intended," said Olivia Pivirotto, co-founder of SWIGSAFE™, University of Richmond '19. "SWIGSAFE™ can give you more control over your drink and how much you're drinking so that you can have fun and connect with others in a more meaningful and safer way," she added.

SWIGSAFE™ is a reusable tumbler for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Students who don't drink alcohol are still at risk of being drugged. SWIGSAFE™ offers a practical and convenient solution to students who are health conscious and mindful about what they put in their bodies - including alcohol - and the spill-proof tumbler suits on-the-go lifestyles from day to night.

"With SWIGSAFE™ we want college women and men to have the tools to be as safe as possible along with using a buddy system, being aware of your surroundings, staying with your drink at all times and watching your drink being poured," said Brenda Pivirotto, co-founder of SWIGSAFE™ and Olivia's mother. "As a parent of a college student, I believe that speaking to your kids about alcohol consumption and providing them with tools like SWIGSAFE™ can help them feel empowered and make better choices about alcohol," she added.

SWIGSAFE™ - inspired by a pilsner glass - is meant to replace open containers and is made of BPA- and BPS-free USA Eastman Tritan Plastic. It comes with a lanyard to make it easy to carry the tumbler at all times and the secure lid is spill proof. SWIGSAFE™ also offers charms to personalize the tumbler and t-shirts. The SWIGSAFE™ tumbler is available at www.swigsafe.com for $38 including shipping and handling.

About SWIGSAFE™

SWIGSAFE™, a product of Thomas Point Enterprises, LLC, is a party tumbler designed by mother/daughter team, Brenda and Olivia Pivirotto. It comes with a secure lid to help protect against getting "roofied" and measurement icons to help prevent binge drinking and empower students with a tool to ultimately create a healthier relationship with alcohol. For more information, visit www.swigsafe.com

