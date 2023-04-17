Swim and multisport watch market size to grow by USD 63.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Partnerships and strategic alliances to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the swim and multisport watch market, and it is expected to grow by USD 63.83 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Partnerships and strategic alliances are key trends in the market. Vendors are focusing on expanding their businesses through strategic alliances. Major vendors are acquiring regional businesses to expand product offerings. For instance, in July 2022, Polar Electro partnered with LiveWell, Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich). Such alliances will support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Apple Inc., Bryton Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., COROS Wearables Inc., Garmin Ltd., Guangzhou Pasnew Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou SKMEI Watch Co., Ltd., Moov Inc., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, SENBONO STORE, Soleus, Swimmo Inc., Swimovate Ltd., Timex Group, TomTom NV, Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Zepp Health Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rapid advances in the semiconductor industry are boosting the growth of the global swim and multisport watch market. Consumers are looking for products with additional features using advanced technologies. Technological advances in electronic components are creating new opportunities for manufacturers to develop small, compact, and low-power-consuming watches. Manufacturers are introducing smartwatches with advanced health features such as blood oxygen sensors, SpO 2 sensors, stress monitors, electrocardiograms, and calorie counters. Therefore, the development of wearable electronic devices, including swim and multisport watches, is driving the growth of the market.

Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The multisport watches segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Multisport watches are characterized by high functionality, durability, and water resistance. Sports watches are easy to read and are shock and scratch resistant. The increasing population of health-conscious consumers is expected to fuel the demand for swim and multisport watches. Advances in technology, such as Internet of Things (IoT), have led to the development of GPS-enabled smartwatches. Major smartwatch manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships and expanding their reach to different geographies to remain competitive in the market. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our swim and multisport watch market report covers the following areas:

Market fragmentation and price-sensitive consumers are challenging the growth of the global swim and multisport watch market. The market is very fragmented due to the existence of numerous well-established and regional competitors. The mass market and mid-range swim and multisport watches market is highly price-sensitive. Multisport and swim watches are available at reasonable prices due to low-cost manufacturing in countries such as China. As a result, competitors face a pricing-related challenge. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the swim and multisport watch market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers swim and multisport watches such as Fitbit Versa 3.

The company offers swim and multisport watches such as Fitbit Versa 3. Apple Inc. - The company offers swim and multisport watches such as Apple Watch Ultra.

The company offers swim and multisport watches such as Apple Watch Ultra. Casio Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers swim and multisport watches such as G Shock full metal GMW B5000TCC-1.e

Swim and Multisport Watch Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist swim and multisport watch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the swim and multisport watch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the swim and multisport watch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swim and multisport watch market vendors

Swim And Multisport Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Apple Inc., Bryton Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., COROS Wearables Inc., Garmin Ltd., Guangzhou Pasnew Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou SKMEI Watch Co., Ltd., Moov Inc., Nexxbase Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, SENBONO STORE, Soleus, Swimmo Inc., Swimovate Ltd., Timex Group, TomTom NV, Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Zepp Health Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

