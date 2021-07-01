Swim-Dana's Coming to a Beach Near You!

ROGERS, Ark., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PinkPaw Co. introduces a new bandana style into their line of existing pet accessories. Their new Swim-Danas are a customer favorite during the summer months! Made of luxurious high quality swimwear material, they are specifically designed for dogs who love to swim and need to keep cool during the warmer months. In their existing product assortment, PinkPaw Co. carries two different styles of bandanas; The classic tie-on style, which can be tied to the exact size of your dog's neck and easy-to-use snap-on bandanas, which are perfect for dogs who run around and roughhouse.

PinkPaw Co.

About: PinkPaw Co. is a pet accessory company based in Rogers, AR founded in April of 2020. They are committed to offering trendy pet accessories so your dog can have an outfit for any occasion!

2021 New Products: PinkPaw Co. is expanding their lineup in 2021 with matching scrunchies in select prints…perfect for the dog moms who love to "twin with their pup"! Visit pinkpawco.com for up-to-date information.

