Swimlane Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization Through Partnership with Knox Systems

As First AI SOC Platform to Achieve Authorization, Federal Agencies Now Receive the Necessary Level of Explainability and Auditability

DENVER and NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimlane, the leader in agentic AI automation for security operations, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. A rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program, FedRAMP is designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings, accelerating the adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies.

Federal security teams face the same alert overload, analyst capacity gaps, and slow response times as enterprise SOCs, but with far stricter compliance, auditability, and oversight requirements. Swimlane's FedRAMP High Authorization signals that the company's enterprise-grade AI SOC capabilities now meet the world's most rigorous security and compliance standards. As a result, federal agencies can now deploy Swimlane Turbine, the company's agentic AI security automation platform, which includes Hero AI and Swimlane Intelligence, within the most demanding environments. Swimlane provides security teams with autonomous AI that plans and executes incident response end-to-end, while keeping every decision explainable and every action auditable.

With Swimlane, federal agencies now receive the scale, speed, and control necessary to stay ahead of threats without sacrificing explainability or oversight. Benefits include agentic AI that automates detection, investigation, and response across every SOC tier, connectors that integrate any tool in the existing federal security stack, and AI that grounds every decision in MITRE best practices and organizational context. Agencies already running Turbine report 240% ROI in year one and 75% reductions in mean time to respond.

"FedRAMP High Authorization reflects Swimlane's commitment to building an AI-native security operations platform that meets the world's most rigorous security standards," said Cody Cornell, CEO and Co-Founder of Swimlane. "Federal agencies need not only fast automation, but trustworthy AI they can explain and defend. Turbine is purpose-built for exactly that: every decision is explainable, every action is auditable, and human teams stay in control throughout. Bringing these capabilities into federal and critical infrastructure environments represents a significant milestone, and reflects the trust agencies are placing in Swimlane."

Knox's managed cloud infrastructure made this milestone achievable by absorbing the complexity of FedRAMP compliance, including continuous monitoring, boundary management, and federal authority to operate. Knox eliminated the authorization bottleneck that has historically delayed cloud innovation in the federal sector.

"Federal security teams are operating under enormous pressure, managing growing alert volumes with limited analyst capacity while meeting the strictest compliance and auditability requirements in the world," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Swimlane Turbine is exactly the kind of trustworthy, explainable AI that federal agencies have been waiting for. With the support of Knox, agencies can now put that capability to work immediately, without the authorization delays that have held back modernization for too long."

To learn more about Swimlane's agentic AI security automation platform, visit swimlane.com. To learn more about FedRAMP authorization through Knox Systems, visit knoxsystems.com.

About Swimlane

At Swimlane, we believe the convergence of agentic AI and automation can solve the most challenging security, compliance and IT/OT operations problems. With Swimlane, enterprises and MSSPs benefit from the world's first and only AI automation platform for every security function. Only Swimlane gives you the scale and flexibility to unify security teams, tools and telemetry, ensuring today's SecOps are always a step ahead of tomorrow's threats. Learn more: swimlane.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days — turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc