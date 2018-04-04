Swimlane Selects Lastline to Augment its Automated Security Platform

"Swimlane is committed to improving cybersecurity threat response capabilities and lowering incident response times by integrating with products like Lastline," said Cody Cornell, CEO and founder of Swimlane. "We are partnering with Lastline so that our customers can lower response times to malware-based attacks and gain valuable context during the incident response process through immediate access to critical threat intelligence and indicators of compromise (IOC) data. By automating the analysis, workflow and response, this partnership will enable enterprises to detect and remediate cyberattacks before valuable data is lost."

As the volume of cyberattacks continues to rise, security administrators struggle to keep pace while manually performing repetitive and time-consuming tasks to track, mitigate and resolve security events across multiple platforms. Research by the Ponemon Institute finds that the average security operations team receives 17,000 alerts every week, but is only able to investigate 29 percent of them. And the 2017 Cybersecurity Jobs Report predicts that the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals will result in 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021.

Together, Lastline and Swimlane help enterprises address these challenges. Integration between Swimlane and Lastline enables customers to automate as much as 90 percent of the incident response process tied to inspecting and responding to advanced malware attacks. This is done via integrated automation and orchestration that allows Swimlane to automate tasks like submitting suspicious files and URLs to Lastline for analysis. Lastline delivers IOCs and threat intelligence to Swimlane in response to alarms from any third-party solution, automatically providing critical event context. Lastline will also create IOCs based on Swimlane incident response reports.

Swimlane has partnered with Lastline for its critical malware detection capability and proven effectiveness, as documented by independent third-party testing. Mirroring the results of the 2016 test, Lastline achieved 100 percent in both malware detection and overall Security Effectiveness in the NSS Labs' 2017 Breach Detection Systems group test, the only product ever to achieve a perfect score in multiple years.

