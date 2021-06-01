Swimming Pool Alarms Market To Expand At 7.7% CAGR By 2028, Owing To Increasing Adoption of Alarms & Rising Awareness About Safety Devices At Swimming Pool Premises | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Swimming Pool Alarms Market size is expected to reach USD 222.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights.

What are Key Factors Driving the Swimming Pool Alarms Market?

Rising adoption of alarms, growing awareness about safety devices at swimming pool premises, and increased adoption of technology to offer innovative products are driving the market. The increased adoption rate and growing popularity of the product among the kids in major economies, including the U.S., Germany, and China is propelling market growth.

The safety wearables segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. Availability of smart and connected devices along with the exceptional ability of easy monitoring of safety wearable products is expected to drive the segment. Furthermore, consumers require safety wearable swimming pool alarms which are easy to access, operate, and maintain. This, in turn, is expected to drive the segment in the coming years.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020. In this region, with increasing awareness about swimming as exercise, a greater number of consumers have started learning and practicing it. This has resulted in the construction and renovation of swimming pools for residential as well as commercial purposes. Increasing number of people at swimming pool requires constant monitoring for safety purposes. Swimming pool alarms are functioned to alert users about any risk or dangerous situation and make them feel safe.

Manufacturing companies are looking forward to maintaining their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative alarms as per customer specifications and consumer behavior patterns. Key players in the market are offering alarms with customized features such as sounds and lights.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Swimming Pool Alarm Market" Report 2028.

Key Questions Answered in the Swimming Pool Alarms Market Report:

Which Region Dominated the Swimming Pool Alarms Market Share in 2020?

North America is expected to register the largest market share of more than 30.0% in the 2020 owing to the increasing spending on renovation and construction of pools in the U.S. and Canada

What Makes the Safety Wearable Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR by 2028?

The safety wearable segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028. These products are gaining popularity among the citizens due to the additional layer of safety of individuals that is monitoring and detecting within the premises

Which Distribution Channel Accounted for the Largest Swimming Pool Alarms Market Share?

The offline distribution channel held the largest revenue share of more than 63.0% in 2020. As, offline distribution channel is a traditional way of selling products, so it contributes more as compared to the online distribution channel

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-swimming-pool-alarms-market

Million Insights has segmented the global swimming pool alarms market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Swimming Pool Alarms Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Surface Wave



Subsurface Disturbance Sensor



Safety Wearable



Gate

Swimming Pool Alarms Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Offline



Online

Swimming Pool Alarms Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Swimming Pool Alarms Market

Blue Wave Products Inc.



Piscines MAGILINE SAS



Coral Detection Systems Ltd.



iSmart Alarm Inc.



Maytronics US Inc.



SafetyTurtle



SPQ Brands



Security Alarm Corporation

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Cold Chain Market - As per the published report, the global cold chain market size is estimated to arrive at USD 628.26 billion by 2028. It is projected to develop by 14.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

As per the published report, the global cold chain market size is estimated to arrive at by 2028. It is projected to develop by 14.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. GaN Semiconductor Devices Market - As per the published report, the global GaN semiconductor devices market size is estimated to arrive at USD 5.85 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 19.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

As per the published report, the global GaN semiconductor devices market size is estimated to arrive at by 2027. It is projected to develop by 19.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Technology CAD Software Market - As per the published report, the global technology CAD software market size is estimated to arrive at USD 315.4 million by 2027. It is projected to develop by 9.5% CAGR in the period of forecast.

As per the published report, the global technology CAD software market size is estimated to arrive at by 2027. It is projected to develop by 9.5% CAGR in the period of forecast. Electric Truck Market - As per the published report, the global electric truck market size is estimated to arrive at USD 14.19 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 43.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights