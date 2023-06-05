Swimming Pool Cover Market Size to grow by USD 534.1 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of swimming pools to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swimming pool cover market size is estimated to increase by USD 534.1 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The increasing number of swimming pools is a major driving factor for the growth of the global swimming pool cover market. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and increasing numbers of tourists are all factors contributing to the growth of the swimming pool market. For instance, in the US, there are 10.7 million swimming pools, according to the industry association Pool and Hot Tub Alliance. Residential pools make up 10.4 million of the total, while public pools number 309,000. Thus, it is estimated that approximately one pool is available for every 31 citizens of the nation in total. In turn, the increasing number of swimming pools is likely to drive demand for pool covers and other pool accessories as pool owners seek to improve the safety, energy efficiency, and overall functionality of their pools. Hence, such rising demand for swimming pools is likely to drive the demand for the swimming pool cover market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimming Pool Cover Market

Swimming pool cover market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global swimming pool cover market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer swimming pool cover in the market are Aditya Weldtech, Ananya Creations Ltd., Aquamatic Cover Systems Inc., Blue Wave Products Inc., C4G Automation Pvt. Ltd., Intex Recreation Corp., Latham Pool Products Inc., LIDERPOOL, Loop-Loc, Meyco Products Inc., Novatech Enviro Systems Pvt Ltd., Plastipack Ltd., Polco, Pool Mate, Potent Water Care Pvt. Ltd., Rollo Solar MELICHAR GmbH, RS POOLS, SPQ Brands, Swimline, and Technics and Applications and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Aquamatic Cover Systems Inc. - The company offers swimming pool cover such as EZ manual safety cover.

The company offers swimming pool cover such as EZ manual safety cover. Blue Wave Products Inc. - The company offers swimming pool cover such as leaf net-in ground pool cover.

The company offers swimming pool cover such as leaf net-in ground pool cover. C4G Automation Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers swimming pool cover such as motorized swimming pool enclosures.

The company offers swimming pool cover such as motorized swimming pool enclosures. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Swimming Pool Cover Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (solar pool covers, thermal pool covers, winter pool covers, automated pool covers, and hidden pool covers), application (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solar pool covers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. They are a type of pool cover that is designed to absorb and retain heat from the sun, helping to warm the pool water and reduce energy costs. These pool covers are typically made of a lightweight, bubble-like material that floats on the surface of the water and is available in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit different pool sizes and shapes. The solar pool covers are also easy to install and remove and can be cut to fit the exact size and shape of the pool, and most solar covers last for up to three years. However, a major drawback of solar covers is that they are not as durable as other types of pool covers and may need to be replaced more frequently. Hence, such factors drive segment growth for solar pool covers during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global swimming pool cover market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global swimming pool cover market.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Along with high-rise apartments, several individual houses have swimming pools. For instance, there are around 130 million households in the United States , and an estimated 8% of homes have a swimming pool. This is the result of the presence of developed infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, North America was the largest region of the global swimming pool cover market in 2022 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Hence, the growing number of swimming pools in the region is driving the demand for swimming pool cover in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Swimming Pool Cover Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing use of smart pool covers is an emerging trend in the global swimming pool cover market growth.

Smart pool covers are designed to integrate with smart home technology, which allows homeowners to control their pool covers via a mobile app or voice commands.

Smart pool covers can automatically adjust the cover to maintain the desired pool temperature, reducing the need for energy-intensive heating and cooling systems by using sensors to monitor temperature and weather conditions.

Furthermore, some smart pool covers even come with alarms that sound if the cover is tampered with or removed.

Hence, as more homeowners adopt smart home technologies, the demand for smart pool covers is expected to grow, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global swimming pool cover market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Compatibility with pool design is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global swimming pool cover market.

As different pool designs and shapes require different types of pool covers, not all pool covers are suitable for all pool designs.

For instance, a rectangular pool may suit a sturdy automatic pool cover, while a free-form pool may require a more flexible or custom-made pool cover. Similarly, in some cases, it may be necessary to modify or adjust the pool cover to suit your pool design.

Manufacturers and retailers must provide guidance and support to customers on how to modify or adapt their pool covers to fit their pool design to address this issue. However, addressing compatibility with pool design requires a deep understanding of the different types of pool designs and the unique needs of each customer.

Hence, compatibility with pool design can become a major challenge for the growth of the global swimming pool cover market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Swimming Pool Cover Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the swimming pool cover market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the swimming pool cover market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the swimming pool cover market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of swimming pool cover market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The winter swimming pool covers market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 112.21 million. This winter swimming pool covers market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of swimming pools is notably driving the market growth.

The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market size is expected to increase by USD 18.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization is notably driving the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth.

Swimming Pool Cover Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 534.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, France, Spain, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Weldtech, Ananya Creations Ltd., Aquamatic Cover Systems Inc., Blue Wave Products Inc., C4G Automation Pvt. Ltd., Intex Recreation Corp., Latham Pool Products Inc., LIDERPOOL, Loop-Loc, Meyco Products Inc., Novatech Enviro Systems Pvt Ltd., Plastipack Ltd., Polco, Pool Mate, Potent Water Care Pvt. Ltd., Rollo Solar MELICHAR GmbH, RS POOLS, SPQ Brands, Swimline, and Technics and Applications Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

