Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2022: by Type, Material, Grade, Construction, End-user and Region

Major players in the swimming pool market are Cody Pools, Presidential Pools, and Spas, Compass Ceramic Pools, Concord Pools & Spas, Riverbend Sandler, Albixon, All Seasons Pools, Blue Haven, Jetform Swimming Pool, Morehead Pools, Premier Pools and Spas, Val-Pak Products, Pentair, H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., and Waterco Group.



The global swimming pool market is expected to grow from $3.41 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The swimming pool market is expected to grow to $3.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%.



The swimming pool market consists of sales of the swimming pool by entities (Organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the body of water that is filtrated, sanitized, and circulated to provide a refreshing experience. The swimming pool is used for recreational purposes and is built in the places such as resorts, parks, and other recreational areas. The swimming pool involves a business that is dedicated to the design, manufacture, and distribution of all components and accessories of pools.



The main types of a swimming pools are the competition pool, recreational swimming pool, children's swimming pool, private swimming pool, and relaxation pool. A competition pool is intended to be used regularly to conduct organized swim contests such as those offered by colleges, universities, swim leagues, and swim clubs.

The different materials include fiberglass, metal, and plastic and involve various grades such as ordinary swimming pools, and ate swimming pools. The swimming pool is constructed on or above ground, in-ground, and is used in several sectors including residential, commercial swimming pools, and public swimming pools.



North America was the largest region in the swimming pool market in 2021. The regions covered in swimming pool market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the swimming pool market going forward. Urbanization refers to the people shifting towards urban areas from the rural areas. People in urban areas are becoming more interested in swimming for fitness and recreational activities, increasing the number of the swimming pool.

For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs report, the world population living in urban areas is expected to reach 68% by 2050. Therefore, the rising urban population drives the growth of the swimming pool market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the swimming pool market. Major companies operating in the swimming pool sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.

For instance, in June 2021, Latham, a US-based pool company, launched the plan your pool innovative based on poolside technology. Plan Your Pool is an interactive part of the company's website that allows homeowners and future homeowners to personalize, plan, and finance a pool before purchasing one for their house. This portion of the pool-planning website offers an immersive experience that allows homeowners to investigate specific needs and validate product interests right at their fingertips.



In July 2020, Waterco Group, an Australia-based company that provides swimming pool equipment and water treatments acquired Automated Pool Products Pty Ltd (Auto pool) for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition expands the Waterco Group's market share by providing a variety of services including filtration, sanitization, and heating equipment, allowing the company to provide comprehensive pool solutions to consumers across Australia. Automated Pool Products Pty Ltd (Auto pool) is an Australian-based company that offers swimming pool products.



The countries covered in the swimming pool market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



