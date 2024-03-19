Swimming Pool Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swimming pool market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.73 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%.

Global Swimming Pool Market 2023-2027

The swimming pool market is experiencing growth, particularly in residential complexes, bungalows, row houses, and individual houses. Consumer spending on pool installations and maintenance is increasing due to rising income levels and the desire for regular exercises and comfort. New hotels are also incorporating pools to enhance guest experiences. Production of swimming pools is driven by technological advancements, including smart pool technologies such as salt chlorination systems. These systems, used in both residential and commercial pools, offer advantages like reduced chemical usage, automated chlorine production, and consistent water quality. Industry applications extend to emerging markets, where customization is key. Salt chlorinator systems, a technological advancement, are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide milder water, requiring fewer harsh chemical additives. This not only benefits swimmers but also contributes to the dominant position of the swimming pool industry.

Market Sizing

Research Analyst Overview

The Urbanization and infrastructure development have led to a significant increase in the construction of Swimming Pools worldwide. The Swimming Pool Market is witnessing robust growth due to various factors such as increasing health consciousness, rising disposable income, and the growing trend of installing private pools in residential properties. The market is segmented based on Pool Type (Inground Pools, Above Ground Pools, and Portable Pools), Pool Material (Concrete, Fiberglass, and Vinyl), Pool Accessories (Pool Covers, Filters, Heaters, and Lights), and Region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Swimming Pool Market due to the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income in countries like China and India. The Swimming Pool Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The market players are focusing on innovation and product development to cater to the evolving consumer preferences and demands.

Market Segmentation

This Swimming Pool Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Revenue (Construction, Equipment) End-user (Residential, Commercial) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation by Revenue

The swimming pool market experiences innovation and growth, driven by the construction segment. This involves technology integration in pool design and sustainability in building practices. Private outdoor spaces are a focus, with customization and personalization key to meeting changing consumer preferences. Complex regulations and pool safety standards ensure compliance. Opportunities lie in addressing environmental concerns through eco-friendly pool solutions. Modern pools serve as multifunctional recreational hubs and aesthetic elements, reflecting the trend towards sustainable and personalized living.

Swimming Pool Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Confer Plastics Inc., FLUIDRA SA, Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., Masco Corp., Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Readymade Pool, Rheem Manufacturing Co., SwimEx Ltd., Swimline, The Specialty Mfg. Co., Therm Products division of HydroQuip inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, Waterco, Finish Thompson Inc., and Jumpking International LLP

