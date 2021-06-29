Swimming Pool Market | Evolving Opportunities with FLUIDRA S.A. and Finish Thompson Inc. | Technavio

The swimming pool market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Swimming Pool Market Participants:

Finish Thompson Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. offers Pumps, Sealless pumps, Sealed pumps, vertical pumps, Drum pumps, and other products.

FLUIDRA S.A.

FLUIDRA S.A. offers services for Olympic Pools, Sports Pools, Leisure Pools, Fountains, Spa & wellness, and Lagoons

Hayward Industries Inc.

Hayward Industries Inc. offers Pumps, Filters, Heaters, Lighting, Sanitization, and Cleaners.

Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The swimming pool market is segmented as below:

Geography

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o South America

o MEA



o o o APAC o o MEA Market Landscape

o Construction

o Equipment

The swimming pool market is driven by large-scale urbanization. In addition, the high growth in the tourism industry is expected to trigger the swimming pool market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

