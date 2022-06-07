Swimming Pool Market Size to Grow by USD 3.56 Billion | 44% Market Growth Contribution from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 07, 2022, 10:00 ET
The "Swimming Pool Market - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the swimming pool market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 3.56 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.29% during the projected period.
|
Swimming Pool Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.29%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 3.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
(0.03)
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, UK, Australia, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Finish Thompson Inc., FLUIDRA S.A., Hayward Industries Inc., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., Pentair Plc, Pool Corp. Inc., Swimline, and Waterco Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The swimming pool market report is segmented by Revenue source (construction and equipment) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The construction revenue source segment held the largest swimming pool market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The surging growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors proliferating the swimming pool market growth in the recent years. The construction industry is focusing on constructing vertical buildings that can accommodate the maximum number of houses because of the limited availability of land and growing population. This has led to a rise in the number of high-rise buildings with amenities like swimming pools and gyms.
- North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for swimming pool market in North America. The presence of developed infrastructure and the thriving wellness tourism industry will proliferate the swimming pool market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Market Drivers: Large-scale urbanization is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the next few years. There has been a significant rise in demand for high-quality infrastructures like urban residential developments and commercial spaces, such as shopping malls due to urbanization. This growth in the development of residential units, particularly, in the Asian and African nations will further drive the rising construction of swimming pools in the residential sector. Furthermore, the high growth in the tourism industry is another major factor supporting the swimming pool market share growth.
- Market Challenge: The high installation and maintenance costs will be a major challenge for the swimming pool market. many countries face water scarcity because of the worsening of the ecological balance. In countries like Yemen, Libya, and Jordan that have the highest water scarcity, the cost of water is extremely high. Therefore, with the already existing financial weakness, the high initial costs act as a barrier to the growth of swimming pools in most developing countries.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
-
- Finish Thompson Inc.
- FLUIDRA S.A.
- Hayward Industries Inc.
- H.C. Harrington Co.Inc.
- Intex Corp.
- Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd.
- Pentair Plc
- Pool Corp. Inc.
- Swimline
- Waterco Group
