Swimming Pool Market size to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Harrington Co. Inc., FLUIDRA SA and Hayward Holdings Inc., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 19:45 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimming pool market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.39%. The swimming pool market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer swimming pool market are Confer Plastics Inc., FLUIDRA SA, Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Hayward Holdings Inc., Masco Corp., Pentair Plc, Pleatco LLC, Pool Tool Co., Readymade Pool, Rheem Manufacturing Co., SwimEx Ltd., Swimline, The Specialty Mfg. Co., Therm Products division of HydroQuip Inc., Val-Pak Products, Valterra Products LLC, Waterco, Finish Thompson Inc., and Jumpking International LLP. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimming Pool Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • FLUIDRA SA: The company offers swimming pool products such as TB mid-performance, SF high-performance, GP 11, and vertical pumps AV4.
  • H.C. Harrington Co.Inc. - The company offers swimming pool products such as a1sb series pump, SDG series sand filter, Wl PS series underwater light, and CS salt chlorine generator.
  • Hayward Holdings Inc. - The company offers swimming pool products such as slides, handrails, ladders, and chorine generation systems.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for residential swimming pools is one of the main drivers that have significantly contributed to the growth of the global pool market in North America. A number of factors, including the desire to have personal leisure facilities, higher disposable income, and a preference for at-home entertaining activities, are driving demand for swimming pools in homes.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing demand for luxurious lifestyles
  • Key Trend - High growth in the tourism industry
  • Major Challenges - High installation and maintenance costs of swimming pools

 Market Segmentation

  • By Revenue, the market is classified into construction and equipment. The construction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The construction segment deals with the planning, design, and construction of swimming pool facilities of various types, catering to both residential and commercial customers.  

Swimming Pool Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, Australia, France, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

