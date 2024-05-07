Swimsuits For All Debuts Modeling Mentorship Campaign Alongside Denise Bidot

Denise and Swimsuits For All jointly launched the SwimStar All Stars nationwide search, aimed at discovering emerging swimsuit models. The search encouraged up-and-comers to share their personal stories in the hopes of inspiring women of all backgrounds, shapes and sizes. Brittany Wilborn, Camryn Henry and Sharon Clawson were the selected winners. In January of 2024, the models flew to Harbour Island for the opportunity to shoot alongside Denise and internationally acclaimed photographer and director, Ben Watts.

"This was a truly unique opportunity to celebrate plus size models and foster an environment of support, empowerment and shared knowledge," says Denise Bidot. "The energy on set was inspiring and I felt honored to share tips and tricks that I've learned in my career. There aren't nearly enough opportunities like this for plus size models in the industry. It's been a privilege to bring this campaign to life alongside the wonderful team at Swimsuits for All."

The women modeled new swimwear from the Swimsuits for All 2024 collection, featuring key elements including:

Feel-good Fits: Swimsuits for All's range of fits aim to address common concerns women face - tummy bulge, fit issues and lack of support and coverage - allowing everybody to feel confident and comfortable. Power Mesh provides a smooth, flattering look, while adjustable straps and ties allow for a custom fit and varying levels of bust support.

Bold Prints & Colors for Summer: Bold colors and prints are a defining characteristic of this summer swimwear collection, adding excitement, personality, and style to beach and poolside looks. Vivid neon hues and tropical motifs offer endless opportunities for self-expression and style experimentation.

Liquid Shine: Liquid Shine is all about incorporating a glossy, liquid-like finish to our swim fabrication creating an edgy and eye-catching look. Liquid Shine is available in multiple silhouettes including a bikini, all sure to make you stand out!

Bikinis that Suit You Best: The Mix & Match Bikini collection offers a personalized approach to swimwear outfitting. Offered in 6 colors across 6 different silhouettes, you're sure to achieve the perfect look for lounging by the pool or soaking up the sun on the beach.

At its core, the SwimStar All Stars campaign is more than just a showcase of inclusive swimwear designs; it's a celebration of women uplifting one another in an industry known for its competitiveness. During the week-long shoot, models had the opportunity to engage in 1:1s with Denise as well as participate in group conversations about the evolving future of plus-size bodies in swim and fashion.

"This campaign transcends traditional notions of body positivity and representation in the swim and fashion industries," says Senior Director of E-Commerce & Marketing Jordan Hauser. "It's about telling the stories of powerful women that accurately represent our diverse customer base. We hope to build a movement where authenticity reigns supreme and where women find strength in unity. We are thrilled to be doing this alongside one of the industry's best, Denise Bidot."

The summer 2024 swimwear collection is now available. For more information about Swimsuits For All and the SwimStar All Stars campaign, visit www.swimsuitsforall.com .

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, Swimsuits For All designs exclusive swimsuits in sizes 4-44 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident, carefree and love the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram .

About FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc.

FULLBEAUTY Brands, Inc. is the industry leader in extended sizes and a pioneer in size inclusive fashions for plus-size women and big & tall men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Beginning in 1901 with a mission to serve the plus sized customer, the company's mission continues over 120 years later. The FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion websites includes OneStopPlus®, the world's first and largest online shopping destination for plus-size women, Catherines®, WomanWithin®, Jessica London®, Roaman's®, SwimsuitsForAll®, Ellos®, Active For All®, Shoes For All®, Intimates For All®, KingSize®, Brylane Home®, June + Vie®, CurveWear®, Eloquii®, CUUP, FullBeauty® and FullBeauty Outlet®, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands.

