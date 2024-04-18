Swimwear Market size is set to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2023-2027, increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swimwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 10570.93 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.99% during the forecast period. The swimming season brings a rise in demand for swimwear due to health concerns caused by UV rays. Swimmers seek full-coverage options, using coverups and long-sleeve swimsuits. Neoprene fiber, eco-friendly materials, and inclusive designs are trending. Social media, fitness, and water sports influence consumer behavior. Brands offer versatile, specialized pieces, adhering to dress codes and eco-conscious materials like recycled plastics and organic cotton. Skin irritation from synthetic fibers, dyes, and chemicals is a concern. Online shopping and fabric technology cater to diverse consumer needs.

Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10570.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil Key companies profiled Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Segment Overview

This swimwear market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Womens swimwear, Mens swimwear, Childrens swimwear) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

In the Swimwear Market, trends favor fabric comfort and eco-friendly materials, such as Neoprene fiber and recycled plastics. Retailers are expanding locally and regionally to engage brand-conscious consumers and cater to the growing demand for fitness and water sports. Social media platforms promote swimwear brands and versatile swimsuit pieces, aligning with the beach culture and aquatic sports. Fitness and wellness, as well as inclusive swimwear designs, are key strategies to attract consumers. Swimsuit brands incorporate fabric technology for improved comfort and eco-conscious materials like organic cotton and eco-friendly dyes. The tourism sector and tourists' preferences for leisurewear items influence the market. Dress code policies and fabric choices are essential considerations. Synthetic fibers and dyes may cause skin irritation, leading to a growing demand for natural and eco-friendly alternatives. The Internet and mobile phones facilitate online shopping, intensifying competition among swimwear retailers. Brands differentiate themselves through innovative designs, fitness-focused features, and eco-conscious materials. Swimwear remains a significant lifestyle good, with Sports Illustrated and other publications showcasing the latest trends and designs.

Geography Overview

The Swimwear Market in Europe is experiencing robust growth, driven by the region's strong fashion culture and increasing preference for eco-conscious materials. Brands are innovating with recycled plastics, organic cotton, and other sustainable fabrics to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly swimwear. Versatile swimsuit pieces, specialized swimwear for fitness and wellness, and advanced technologies like high-performance Lycra and compression technology are trending. The tourism sector plays a significant role, with tourists seeking leisurewear items that adhere to dress code policies. Fabrics, including synthetic fibers like polyester/nylon and spandex, as well as neoprene fiber, must offer durability, chlorine resistance, and UV protection. Women's swimwear continues to dominate the market, with offline and online stores catering to brand-conscious consumers. Social media, fitness, water sports, and lifestyle goods influence consumer preferences. Eco-conscious materials, fabric technology, and design trends are shaping the future of the swimwear industry.

The swimwear market is thriving, driven by e-retailing's time-saving and cost-effective advantages. Brands like Speedo use multiple channels, including Walmart, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and third-party sites, to sell eco-conscious products, such as recycled plastics and organic cotton. Consumers seek versatile, fitness-focused pieces, with trends favoring advanced technologies like high-performance Lycra and compression tech. Tourists and leisurewear buyers consider fabric comfort, durability, and chlorine resistance, while brands address skin irritation and allergenic chemicals with synthetic fibers and UV protection. Social media and fitness influence purchases, with trends toward eco-friendly swimwear and brand-consciousness.

The swimwear market is influenced by cultural restrictions in various countries, particularly those in the Middle East , Europe , and Asia . Women's swimwear is subject to social taboos and legal limitations in places like the UAE, Croatia , Maldives , and Geneva . Consumers prioritize factors such as durability, chlorine resistance, UV protection, and fabric comfort when purchasing swimwear. Advanced technologies, high-performance Lycra, compression technology, and eco-friendly designs are trending. Online shopping and social media are driving sales, with brand-conscious consumers seeking innovative fabric technology for fitness, water sports, and lifestyle goods.

Research Analysis

The Swimwear Market is currently experiencing a significant surge in demand for eco-friendly and versatile pieces. Brands are increasingly focusing on using recycled plastics, organic cotton, and other eco-conscious materials in their designs. Fitness and wellness enthusiasts, as well as tourists, seek specialized swimwear for various water sports and leisure activities. Dress code policies in the tourism sector also influence the trend towards more fashionable and functional swimsuits. Neoprene fiber, a popular choice for fitness and water sports enthusiasts, offers excellent fabric comfort. Brand-conscious consumers turn to social media for inspiration and to stay updated on the latest trends in swimwear. Lifestyle goods companies are capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of fitness and fashion-forward swimsuit options, appealing to both fitness enthusiasts and those seeking to make a statement. Swimsuits are no longer just leisurewear items; they are an essential part of an active and eco-conscious lifestyle. Even Sports Illustrated has joined the movement, featuring models in eco-friendly swimsuits in their annual swimsuit issue.

Market Research Overview

The Swimwear market is a significant segment in the fashion industry, with Organic and synthetic materials dominating the scene. Consumers seek comfort and durability in their swimsuits, leading to the popularity of Chlorine-resistant and quick-drying fabrics. Brands offer a variety of styles, including bikinis, one-pieces, and swim shorts, catering to different preferences. Trends such as high-waisted and sporty swimsuits have emerged, reflecting the versatility of swimwear. Additionally, the desire for eco-friendly options has led to the rise of recycled fabrics. The market is expected to grow, driven by increasing consumer awareness and the appeal of swimwear as a versatile wardrobe staple.

