Swimwear Market size to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimwear market is estimated to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.99%. The swimwear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer swimwear market are Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimwear Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. By region, North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of people participating in swimming activities will facilitate the swimwear market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Rise in the number of swimming pools

Rise in the number of swimming pools Key Trend - Growth of online and omnichannel retail

- Growth of online and omnichannel retail Major Challenges - Limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water scarcity

Market Segmentation

By Type, the women's swimwear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The adoption of women's swimwear is growing, led by the soaring demand for luxury fashion products and accessories. Furthermore, a large number of product offerings with a wide variety of designs and patterns are available in the market.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.55 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil

