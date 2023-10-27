Swimwear Market size to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2022 to 2027; The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The swimwear market is estimated to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.99%. The swimwear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer swimwear market are Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.
  • Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.
  • Embry Holdings Ltd. : The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different shapes and colors.
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. By region, North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of people participating in swimming activities will facilitate the swimwear market growth in North America over the forecast period. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rise in the number of swimming pools
  • Key Trend - Growth of online and omnichannel retail
  • Major Challenges - Limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water scarcity

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the women's swimwear segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The adoption of women's swimwear is growing, led by the soaring demand for luxury fashion products and accessories. Furthermore, a large number of product offerings with a wide variety of designs and patterns are available in the market. 

Swimwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.55

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

