Swimwear Market, The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits to boost market growth - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swimwear Market size is expected to grow by USD 6.63 billion at a CAGR of over 6.43% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits is notably driving the swimwear market growth.
The swimwear market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
- Application - Women swimwear, men swimwear, and children swimwear
- Distribution Channel - Offline and online
- Geography - Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
One of the main factors boosting the growth of the swimwear industry is the rising demand for long-sleeve swimsuits. Summertime is a favorite time for swimming. The health effects of UV radiation on the human body, particularly during and after swimming in open spaces like swimming pools and beaches, have grown due to severe climatic changes.
The damaging effects of UV radiation can cause sunburns, rashes, skin tanning, and, in severe cases, skin cancer. As a result, swimmers are increasingly concerned with the health of their skin and hunt for swimwear that can completely enclose their bodies. Another trend influencing the growth of the swimsuit industry is the expansion of online and omnichannel retail.
- Adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.
- Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.
- DICKS Sporting Goods Inc.: The company offers hardlines, apparel, footwear, and merchandise and non-merchandise sales categories, including in-store services.
- Embry Holdings Ltd.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different shapes and colors.
Swimwear Market Application Outlook
During the anticipated timeframe, the women's swimwear category will significantly increase its market share in the swimwear industry. Innovative items are in high demand in the global women's swimwear market. This has inspired manufacturers to release cutting-edge swimwear, like swimsuits that block damaging UV radiation and smart swimwear. Thus, the development of the swimsuit market as a whole will benefit from these novel products.
Swimwear Market Geography Outlook
North America will account for 29% of market growth. The US is North America's primary market for swimwear. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in Europe. Over the projected period, the growth of the swimsuit market in North America would be aided by the increasing number of people engaging in swimming-related activities.
|
Swimwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 6.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.43
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Share this article