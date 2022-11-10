Swimwear Market to grow by USD 6.63 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the swimwear market and it is expected to grow by USD 6.63 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. 29% of the growth will originate from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimwear Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global swimwear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.

Technavio calculates the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:

Rising working women population

Demand for eco-friendly products

Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision

Increased preference for personalization and customization of products

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Swimwear Market 2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 29% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, women swimwear led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Application

Women Swimwear



Men Swimwear



Children Swimwear

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Swimwear Market 2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The swimwear market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth of online and omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the Swimwear Market growth during the next few years.

Swimwear Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.

Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.

Embry Holdings Ltd.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different shapes and colors.

Groupe Chantelle: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different patterns and colors.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Swimwear Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist swimwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the swimwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the swimwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the swimwear market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the outdoor sports apparel market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and kids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the maternity intimate wear market segmentation by product (bras, panties, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

