Swimwear Market to grow by USD 6.63 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa. - Technavio

Nov 10, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the swimwear market and it is expected to grow by USD 6.63 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. 29% of the growth will originate from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global swimwear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, within the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services. The market excludes manufacturers of shoes.
Technavio calculates the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/marketers of textiles, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury goods. Growth in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market will be driven by the following factors:
- Rising working women population
- Demand for eco-friendly products
- Product innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization
- High influence of celebrity endorsement on customer purchase decision
- Increased preference for personalization and customization of products
To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.
Swimwear Market 2026: Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 29% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, women swimwear led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Application
- Women Swimwear
- Men Swimwear
- Children Swimwear
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Swimwear Market 2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The swimwear market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growth of online and omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the Swimwear Market growth during the next few years.
Swimwear Market 2026: Vendor Analysis
- adidas AG: The company offers swimwear that offers comfort and design in high-quality fabrics, whether swimming competitively or chilling at the beach.
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women and kids in various shades and sizes.
- Arena Spa: The company offers swimwear that ranges from athletic pieces designed for a day of movement to feminine styles for lounging in the sun.
- Embry Holdings Ltd.: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different shapes and colors.
- Groupe Chantelle: The company offers swimwear that is available for women in different patterns and colors.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.
Swimwear Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist swimwear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the swimwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the swimwear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the swimwear market, vendors
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.
Related Reports
Outdoor Sports Apparel Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the outdoor sports apparel market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and kids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the maternity intimate wear market segmentation by product (bras, panties, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Swimwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 6.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.43
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 29%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Arena Spa, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Embry Holdings Ltd., Groupe Chantelle, Haddow Group, Hermes International SA, L Space, La Perla, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., Sunsets Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Women swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Women swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Women swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Women swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Women swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Men swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Men swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Men swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Men swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Men swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Childern swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Childern swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Childern swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Childern swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Childern swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 107: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: adidas AG - Key news
- Exhibit 110: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 11.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Exhibit 112: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Arena Spa
- Exhibit 116: Arena Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Arena Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Arena Spa - Key offerings
- 11.6 Embry Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Embry Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Embry Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Embry Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Groupe Chantelle
- Exhibit 122: Groupe Chantelle - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Groupe Chantelle - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Groupe Chantelle - Key offerings
- 11.8 Hermes International SA
- Exhibit 125: Hermes International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Hermes International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Hermes International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Hermes International SA - Segment focus
- 11.9 La Perla
- Exhibit 129: La Perla - Overview
- Exhibit 130: La Perla - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: La Perla - Key offerings
- 11.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 132: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 133: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 135: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 11.11 Pentland Brands Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Pentland Brands Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 140: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 141: PUMA SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: PUMA SE - Key news
- Exhibit 143: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: PUMA SE - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 150: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article