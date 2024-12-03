SWINERTON ELEVATES LEADERSHIP ACROSS THREE OPERATIONS

Strategic Promotions Enhance Operational Excellence and Expand Market Reach

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swinerton Builders (Swinerton), a leading nationwide commercial general contractor, announces the promotion of three accomplished leaders, reinforcing the firm's commitment to developing talent from within. These leaders bring a combined 68 years of expertise and will continue to drive Swinerton's regional growth and company-wide goals.

"Our strength lies in our leaders' dedication and vision, and these promotions reflect our commitment to developing talent from within," said Ray Haj, Swinerton's chief operating officer and executive vice president. "Each of these leaders embodies Swinerton's core values and brings expertise and passion to their regions. This is an exciting time for Swinerton, and we're proud to see these leaders step into roles that will shape our company's future."

Leading Swinerton's Central region with offices in Denver, CO, and Dallas and Austin, TX, Pete Ruiz has been appointed as senior vice president and regional manager. With 24 years at Swinerton—starting as an apprentice carpenter and previously leading Swinerton's Orange County/Los Angeles Commercial division—Ruiz's diverse experience and dedication position him well to foster the region's growth, market diversification and to differentiate Swinerton as a premier self-perform contractor.

Lori Dunn-Guion, a 28-year Swinerton veteran, steps into the role of senior vice president and regional manager in Northern California, overseeing Swinerton's operations across a diverse geographical area, including Sacramento, the Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Known for her team-centered leadership approach and engineering expertise, Dunn-Guion succeeds Terry McKellips and brings a successful legacy of high-rise, commercial and civic projects.

In Oregon, Ryan Wasell has been promoted to vice president and division manager. Since joining the Oregon division in 2013, he has established Swinerton's presence in new markets and cultivated extensive client relationships, aiding in the growth of the division to a Top 10 general contractor in Oregon by Engineering News-Record. Wasell is known for his robust estimating background, commitment to project management fundamentals, passion for client service and creating a collaborative and integrated culture.

With these strategic promotions, Swinerton is well-positioned to enhance its operational excellence and strengthen its market presence across key regions. As the firm advances toward its long-term vision, these leaders will be instrumental in achieving the company's goals, fostering a culture of collaboration and ensuring sustainable success well into the future.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, leadership, passion and excellence. Swinerton has 23 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Fairfield, Fresno, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Diego, CA; Honolulu and Maui, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.

