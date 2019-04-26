Swing into Spring: JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments Shares 4 Ways to Enjoy the Sunshine

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS— Greenwich CT apartments and office space offer a variety of unique features and amenities to residents in a prime Greenwich location. Within walking distance to iconic Greenwich Ave and the Metro-North train station, residents can spend time exploring the city or relaxing in the suburbs with no hassle! These loft-like rental units are built to impress, so be sure to schedule your preview. JLOFTS shares four ways to enjoy the sunshine near your Greenwich home.

Reach New Heights. As the weather gets warmer, why not enjoy dinner on the J-Roof? JLOFTS spacious, landscaped rooftop deck is complete with plenty of outdoor seating, an outdoor kitchen, and dining areas with enough space for friends and neighbors! Gather around the grill for a delectable spring meal, and once you've finished, head over to the rooftop putting green for a little friendly competition. Don't forget to bring your favorite beers!

Beach Day Blast. Located in the heart of Greenwich Connecticut, JLOFTS Greenwich is nearby an array of beautiful Long Island Sound beaches. Greenwich Point Park offers visitors the perfect spot for swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. With plenty of scenic hiking trails, visitors can get their daily dose of exercise while soaking up the sun.

Natural Lighting. On chilly days, residents of JLOFTS Greenwich apartments can still embrace the sunshine! With 9-foot windows that fill your home with an abundance of natural light, your apartment is the perfect place to curl up with your favorite book and a piping mug of coffee.

Private Outdoor Space. In addition to a pool table, game tables, oversized lounge seating, sleek gas fireplace, and entertainment bar, the clubroom also has an exclusive outdoor space! Gather with friends on the comfortable seating and get a breath of fresh air in between rounds of pool. Loser has to make the next round of cocktails!

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

SOURCE JLOFTS

Related Links

https://jloftsgreenwich.com

