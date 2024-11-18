Entrepreneur Exclusive to empower Nashville's entrepreneurs with expert financial insights and community connections

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot with its operational headquarters proudly based in Nashville, is excited to announce the launch of "Entrepreneur Exclusive: Nashville" – the first event in its new Entrepreneur Exclusive series. Taking place on December 6, 2024, at Topgolf Nashville, this exclusive gathering offers Nashville's small business community a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and prepare for growth in 2025.

Event Highlights:

Actionable Insights: Gain exclusive, unfiltered insights from entrepreneurs and business leaders in finance, marketing, and operations—all focused on preparing for success and growth in 2025 and beyond.

Gain exclusive, unfiltered insights from entrepreneurs and business leaders in finance, marketing, and operations—all focused on preparing for success and growth in 2025 and beyond. Interactive Sessions: After engaging fireside chats covering essential topics like financial management, go-to-market strategies and how to keep employees motivated, Q&A sessions with speakers will provide attendees a chance to ask pressing questions and get practical advice.

After engaging fireside chats covering essential topics like financial management, go-to-market strategies and how to keep employees motivated, Q&A sessions with speakers will provide attendees a chance to ask pressing questions and get practical advice. Strategic Networking: Connect with Nashville's most influential entrepreneurs, CEOs, and founders of companies with 5-30 employees, fostering meaningful relationships and potential collaborations.

"Pilot is proudly headquartered in Nashville, where I grew up and where I'm honored to be a business owner and job creator. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and I look forward to bringing together the city's most successful veteran business leaders and our next generation of up-and-coming entrepreneurs for an evening of learning and networking," said Jessica McKellar, CEO of Pilot.com, MIT alum, repeat founder, and (ancient history) Franklin High School grad.

Event Exclusive Offers: Pilot.com will offer several resources and discounts for event participants, including:

$1,200 /year discount on Pilot services for sign-ups between December 2024 and January 2025 .

for sign-ups between and . "3 Ways Pilot Can Help You Close Out 2024" Checklist , featuring: Free BOI filing for timely compliance. Pilot's Tax Google Calendar for LLCs and S-Corps to ensure important tax deadlines are never missed. Cash management tools , including Pilot's downloadable Cash Management Guide.

, featuring:

CFO Office hours - 1:1 Pilot CFO Office Hours session where you can ask questions about current macroeconomic conditions, operating strategy, fundraising, and more. (https://pilot.com/events/cfo-office-hours)

- 1:1 Pilot CFO Office Hours session where you can ask questions about current macroeconomic conditions, operating strategy, fundraising, and more. (https://pilot.com/events/cfo-office-hours) Dedicated Small Business Hotline for end-of-year business questions (415-745-9771).

for end-of-year business questions (415-745-9771). Opportunity to win a one-hour session with Zen Media's go-to-market leaders.

To register for Entrepreneur Exclusive: Nashville and learn more, please visit pilot.com/nashville-exclusive. Spaces are limited to ensure impactful conversations, so early registration is encouraged.

About Pilot

Pilot is an accounting firm that specializes in providing expert bookkeeping, tax preparation, and CFO services specifically designed for startups and small businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco and Nashville, Pilot brings together U.S.-based finance experts and cutting-edge technology to deliver trustworthy financials and actionable insights, helping business owners focus on what they do best—growing their businesses.

