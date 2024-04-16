SwingSesh Revolutionizes the Playset Industry with the First Fitness Playset For Kids and Adults

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of mundane wooden backyard playsets. Veteran-owned brand, SwingSesh , sets a new standard by offering an innovative blend of play and fitness equipment. And in this day and age of screen time distractions, we could all use some more time outside and more movement.

The SwingSesh fitness playset seamlessly combines a playground and workout area to encourage both fitness and fun for the entire family. Equipped with exercise amenities such as pull-up bars, dip bars, and a sit-up station, alongside playful elements like slides, swings, and monkey bars, the SwingSesh fosters shared physical activity, allowing parents and children to exercise and play together. The SuperSesh fitness playset offers an expansive blend of fitness and recreational features designed to engage the whole family. This comprehensive setup includes advanced fitness options like a squat rack, landmine, and a 15-ft climbing rope, complemented by exhilarating play features such as a long slide, swings, and extended monkey bars.

Husband and wife team, Brad and Naomi Leeman, have reimagined backyard play and are helping parents across the country rethink the traditional swing set purchase. By combining a traditional playset with swings, slides, and monkey bars with functional fitness equipment like a squat rack, pull up bars, and dip bars, they've made the backyard playset a feature for the whole family to enjoy. By seamlessly merging play and fitness, SwingSesh offers families a unique opportunity to bond, stay active, and set healthy examples for their children.

SwingSesh founder Brad Leeman, a U.S. Marine fighter pilot, has always tried to balance time for work, family, and fitness. With a baby on the way, he wanted to show his kids the importance of staying active. That's when he thought, why not combine a home gym with a playset? He pitched the idea to his wife Naomi – a Harvard-trained urban designer focused on creating engaging and aesthetic spaces – and she loved it. The result? A cool product that mixes fun and exercise seamlessly. SwingSesh isn't just about staying fit; it's about bringing families closer and making fitness a blast for everyone.

SwingSesh's product line includes models tailored to various preferences and space requirements. The flagship SwingSesh model combines play and fitness with features like swings, a slide, pull up bars, dip bars, and a squat rack. The SuperSesh offers an expanded fitness setup, while the SlimSesh focuses on a compact design ideal for smaller spaces. SwingSesh products are built to last, and the modularity of the features, simple installation, and ability to easily relocate the set allows the equipment to adapt to a family's changing needs. With an industry-leading coating, they are designed to withstand the elements and provide years of maintenance-free enjoyment.

SwingSesh is more than just a product; it's a movement towards a healthier, more active lifestyle for families everywhere. As the company continues to innovate and expand its product line, it remains dedicated to its vision of transforming backyards into spaces of fun and fitness that is inclusive of the entire family. They're not just selling playsets; they're promoting a lifestyle of health, fun, and family togetherness.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

SwingSesh is a veteran-owned and operated small business specializing in innovative outdoor fitness playsets that combine children's play elements with adult fitness equipment. These versatile structures cater to the entire family, offering a blend of fun and exercise in a single backyard setup. Made with durability and safety in mind, SwingSesh products aim to enhance family time and promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

