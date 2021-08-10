Swipe Left! Dating.com Reveals 86 Percent of Singles Wish to Date Vaccinated People

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of ongoing scientific and political conversation, singles worldwide are making their statement on the importance of being vaccinated. Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, releases data today outlining what triggers an instant rejection from online dating singles.

It's no secret that COVID-19 is weighing on the hearts and minds of dating singles across the country. As the dating scene opens up, what else could people view as a potential roadblock to a match? Dating.com surveyed its members to reveal other top dealbreakers, and found:

86% of singles said being unvaccinated was a dealbreaker

35% of singles said a long-distance relationship was a dealbreaker

More than 55% of respondents said being late to a planned date was a dealbreaker. Of those respondents:

10% would leave a date after waiting 5 minutes



25% would leave a date after waiting 15 minutes



75% would leave a date after waiting 30 minutes

45% of singles surveyed said that an incompatible zodiac sign spelled potential doom for a match

In 2020, 72% of singles believed differing political views as a dealbreaker

Major dealbreakers of 2020, included:



Bad pick-up lines





Living with your parents





Smoking





Racism

In 2019, 80% of respondents felt not having a profile picture or bio was a nonstarter

Major dealbreakers of 2019, included:



Long-distance (living more than 50 miles away)





Unresponsiveness/not texting back





Poor hygiene





Sexism

Surprisingly only 20% of those surveyed said being unemployed was a dealbreaker in 2018

"From restaurants to movies – and even sporting events – traditional dating activities are limited based on vaccination status, and our members see it as a clear dealbreaker," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "A dating dealbreaker varies from person to person and shifts over time. The key to a happy and healthy relationship is finding a partner that complements your interests, lifestyle and beliefs."

