Swipe, scroll, apply: Klipster brings the TikTok Effect to real estate

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klipster, the first-ever creator's platform built for real estate economy, has officially launched, uniting short-form video, AI-driven automation, and marketplace functionality in a single app. Launching with five patents pending, Klipster introduces a scalable, content-first solution designed for how Millennials and Gen Z, who now represent nearly 75 percent of home shoppers, search, connect, and transact.

Traditional tools like Zoom or FaceTime address only single touchpoints in the home-shopping journey. Klipster replaces these fragmented workflows with an integrated, end-to-end ecosystem that spans property discovery, video tours, chat, applications, and agent engagement. Built for a digital-first generation, Klipster enables agents and buyers to move from content to conversion seamlessly.

"Consumers can buy everything from sneakers to sofas in seconds on TikTok Shop and Instagram, so why should real estate feel stuck in the past?" said Arlinda Dine, co-founder of Klipster. "Klipster takes that shift to the next level, giving agents and buyers a seamless way to tour, chat, and apply in real time. It's dynamic, efficient, and exactly what the next generation of homebuyers expects."

At its core, Klipster functions like a TikTok-meets-Zillow hybrid: a social network where agents, brokers, buyers, and renters interact in real time. Short form "Klips" bring properties and neighborhoods to life, while built-in messaging transforms views into conversations and conversions.

As more real estate professionals leverage video and social media to grow their business, Klipster offers a centralized platform where they can build a brand, grow a following, and increase transactions, all while connecting directly with today's digital-native buyers and renters.

AI powers Klipster's growth engine. The app automatically ingests listings, generates promotional videos, and optimizes them for social distribution, helping agents reach up to 5x more clients and close transactions up to 30 percent faster. Its AI photo-to-video tool also converts static images into dynamic content, ensuring agents can create scroll-ready media at scale without additional resources.

"Buyers no longer need to step foot inside a property, especially when moving cross-country or even cross-continent," said Eric Benaim, Klipster co-founder. "Klipster bridges the gap between tech innovation and real estate marketing, empowering agents and home shoppers with a seamless, content-driven platform built for today's digital-first market."

With $58 billion spent annually on real estate technology, Klipster is positioned to lead as an innovator.

The team behind Klipster has more than $10 billion in real estate sales experience, led by co-founders Arlinda Dine and Eric Benaim, alongside advisory board members including chief growth officer Michael Taus, a four-time tech founder and growth strategist.

"As a founder of Rent.com and marketing lead at Rentable, platforms that redefined how people search for housing, I've seen how consumer behavior shifts the real estate industry," said Michael Taus, Klipster's Chief Growth Officer. "Klipster is positioned to drive the next wave: empowering agents to adapt quickly while giving buyers and renters a visually immersive home search experience."

Klipster will launch first in NYC, the New Jersey metro, and South Florida, followed by a rapid nationwide rollout. Strategic partnerships with leading brokerages will accelerate adoption across major U.S. markets.

Klipster is now live on the App Store, with a beta waitlist available for early adopters. For more information, klipster.live, download the app, or follow @klipsterlive.

Klipster is the first social shopping platform built for real estate, where TikTok energy meets Zillow utility. Designed for the digital-native home shopper, Klipster transforms the property search from static listings into an interactive, content-driven experience. With AI-powered tools that instantly turn photos into scroll-stopping video, real-time chat that turns views into leads, and short-form "Klips" that make neighborhoods as discoverable as listings, Klipster gives agents, brokers, and buyers a competitive edge. It's not just property search; its real estate built for the social era.

