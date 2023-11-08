Swipe to Plan Your Next Vacation with iPlan's New Intelligent Planning

Avoid travel landmines; iPlan boasts new Smart Logistics™ feature that fuels a smarter travel experience including automapping and auto scheduling of popular destinations and landmarks.

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPlan, a smart travel planning app, released its upgraded v.2 app with integrated features that make travel planning more accessible and organized with the help of artificial intelligence. New app features more cities and intuitive trip plans based on personal interests and where travelers are lodging to optimize their travel experiences.

Build your "Dreamboard" with iPlan Swipe to plan your next vacation

Planning a vacation is now as simple as swiping. After users tell the iPlan app what they want to experience, the app takes care of the logistics. iPlan cross-checks attraction hours, travel times, and availability and generates an optimized route for each day of the trip.

What's New

Swipe to Plan: Swipe on activities (like Tinder) that you love and let the AI cross check open hours, availability, and travel times to plan out your entire trip.

Swipe on activities (like Tinder) that you love and let the AI cross check open hours, availability, and travel times to plan out your entire trip. Smart Logistics™ : Factors personal interests and attraction availability into schedules, cross-checks opening hours and makes sure your itinerary only includes attractions at their operational times.

: Factors personal interests and attraction availability into schedules, cross-checks opening hours and makes sure your itinerary only includes attractions at their operational times. App Redesign: Introducing a fresh and intuitive interface for an enhanced user experience.

Introducing a fresh and intuitive interface for an enhanced user experience. More Cities: iPlan now allows users to create custom itineraries for over 10,000 cities and popular locations around the globe.

Designed for individuals or groups, iPlan takes the guesswork and hassle out of travel planning, giving you an intuitive, online travel assistant that creates minute-based itineraries for the perfect, hassle-free vacation experience. To add attractions to their "Dream Board", users simply "swipe right" in the app to add to their itinerary, "swipe left" for places they're not so interested in and "swipe up" for "must see attractions".

How it works

Save Time - iPlan's AI saves countless hours of trip planning by generating the perfect itinerary tailor-made based on what travelers will enjoy the most.

- iPlan's AI saves countless hours of trip planning by generating the perfect itinerary tailor-made based on what travelers will enjoy the most. Personalized - The app asks a set of trip-specific questions and creates an itinerary based on how you are traveling and what matters the most for you, making it unique to each individual.

- The app asks a set of trip-specific questions and creates an itinerary based on how you are traveling and what matters the most for you, making it unique to each individual. Customizable - Once generated, the user is able to change and edit as much as needed to get exactly what they are looking for based on their needs and preferences.

- Once generated, the user is able to change and edit as much as needed to get exactly what they are looking for based on their needs and preferences. Collaborative - You can share plans with your travel party and give them access to collaborate to get the best plan possible.

In a matter of minutes, iPlan produces an efficient, personalized itinerary based on your input and is the fastest and easiest way to plan travel to your favorite destinations around the world. More destinations are being added every day. Spend less time planning and more time enjoying the sites.

You can download the iPlan app via the iOS App store or Google Play today and start planning your next trip.

About iPlan:

When a minor overlooked detail derailed a trip to Rome, the concept for iPlan was born. We identified a significant gap in the travel ecosystem: comprehensive planning. Modern booking engines like Expedia primarily assist travelers with price comparisons, but they also make spammy recommendations that are a service to them but a disservice to the traveler. We believe travelers deserve more support. We're confident that it's achievable. The difference between a transformative journey and a frustrating trip, marred by overlooked details, doesn't lie in the flights or the hotel; it's in the plan. Our mission with iPlan is to help turn dreams into destinations.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Stanley

949-264-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE iPlan