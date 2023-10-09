Swipeclock Hosted Its Sixth Annual Summit Partner Conference with Over 500 Attendees

News provided by

Swipeclock

09 Oct, 2023, 10:36 ET

The virtual two-day event included an inspirational keynote address, product updates, and a view from the top, all designed to benefit partners as they sell Swipeclock solutions to their clients.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipeclock hosted the 6th annual Summit Conference, designed to help reselling and referral partners, on October 5 and 6, 2023. This virtual event included more than 500 participants and 9 vendors and sponsors, each of whom contributed to its overall success.

All participants have access to the recorded sessions on demand for 30 days. The recordings are accessible via the link sent to individual attendees via email.

Continue Reading

The conference included keynote addresses from Coleman Barney, CEO of Swipeclock, and Seth Mattison, an expert in the future of work and what that means for business owners. Attendees also took part in breakout sessions, split into three tracks geared toward different experience levels with Swipeclock products.

Among the most popular sessions were the Compliance Panel, which was led by experts from The Compliance Center, and the Trailblazing Guide, focused on the product roadmap and the future of workforce management. Partners were encouraged to share feedback about the solutions to help development teams prioritize new and enhanced features to benefit users.

An Expo Hall served as the ideal backdrop for networking with fellow partners and vendors, who served as sponsors for the event. At the start of day two, Swipeclock honored its top-performing partners:

  • The Leading Edge: Trion Solutions Inc.
  • Super Partner: Journey Employer Solutions
  • Best Integration (TaaP): AccountingWare
  • Best Rookie Partner: Pando PEO
  • Like a BOSS: Trion Solutions Inc.
  • Marketing Megaphone: Schlenner Wenner & Co.
  • Most Engaged Partner: Valor Payroll Solutions

"Our elite service partners strive to maximize the experience they deliver to their clients. The Summit conference provides hands-on product training, compliance updates and vibrant discussions on the future of work that help our partners along that journey," said Barney. "We involve our product and service leaders throughout the event, which is a great opportunity to gain the valuable insights we use to shape the future of our solution."

Participants are encouraged to fill out the survey about their experience, sent via email at the close of the conference. Additional details around Summit '24 will be forthcoming, although the event is tentatively planned for October 3 and 4, 2024.

About Swipeclock

Swipeclock provides timekeeping and labor management solutions designed for the way small businesses work. With a "get in and get work done" friendly and clean user interface, Swipeclock solutions minimize compliance challenges, improve productivity, and have the rapid time to value that small businesses need. WorkforceHub, powered by Swipeclock, seamlessly connects time and labor, scheduling and hiring tools within one unified solution.

Over 45,000 businesses and 1,000,000 employees are powered by Swipeclock solutions either directly or through an extensive network of valued partners. The solutions are built and supported by teams of workforce management experts, ensuring robust features and an implementation process engineered to deliver quick results and delighted clients.

Media Contact:
Allie Blackham
ablackham@swipeclock.com

SOURCE Swipeclock

