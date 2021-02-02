Swipeclock launches WorkforceHub to Deliver Mission-Critical Work Tech for Small Business

WorkforceHub addresses a gap faced by small businesses struggling to manage complex, ever-changing labor requirements. They want workforce management tools that are agile, flexible, responsive and don't get in the way. WorkforceHub answers the call – connecting workforce management, strategic HR and core HR in one hub that grows with the business.

"WorkforceHub is built for scaling small businesses," said Coleman Barney, CEO of Swipeclock. "It's flexible, automated workflows keep our customers on track without distracting from the real purpose of their business. We give our customers more of what they need and less of what they don't."

Designed by a team of labor optimization specialists, WorkforceHub offers a modern, crisp UI, which delivers essential tools that are easy to learn and use because small business employees and managers have important work to do. Swipeclock built its HR solution to help frontline supervisors and leaders get mission-critical tasks done – efficiently and quickly. A rapid time to value is a must have for small businesses.

The company's product launch and brand evolution include a new logo and a vibrant mark that distinguishes its hardworking, yet simple approach to HR.

About Swipeclock

Swipeclock provides Work Tech solutions designed for the way small businesses work. With a "get in and get work done" friendly and clean user interface, Swipeclock solutions minimize compliance challenges, improve productivity and have the rapid time to value that small businesses need. Swipeclock's flagship product, WorkforceHub, seamlessly connects core human resources, time and labor, benefits management, and talent within one unified solution.

Over 30,000 businesses and 1,000,000 employees are powered by Swipeclock solutions. They are built and supported by teams of workforce management experts, ensuring robust features and an implementation process engineered to deliver quick results and delighted clients. Learn more at www.swipeclock.com.

