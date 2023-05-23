Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan selects Chang Industrial as Technology Adviser

News provided by

Chang Industrial

23 May, 2023, 13:22 ET

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial (CI) is proud to announce that we've been selected by Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan (SCCT) to serve as Technical Adviser as it continues final development of design and kick-off the new design implementation of the existing facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, transforming it into a beverage factory of the future.

Kate McAfoose, President of Chang Industrial, is enthusiastic about the opportunity: "We are honored to serve as advisor and engineer support for Swire Coca-Cola in Taiwan. Their focus on innovation and transformation of the business will revolutionize the beverage industry in Asia."  

SCCT had previously engaged CI to develop a multi-level, multi-functional and multi-phased design to upgrade the existing facility to meet the needs of SCCT's production forecast for the future.  After the completion of the design, SCCT worked to develop a strategy for the execution of the project. Timing for the start of construction is yet to be determined.

About Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan)
Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan), one of Taiwan's leading soft drink manufacturers, is wholly owned by Swire Coca-Cola. The company's bottling plant in Taoyuan has a total of five (5) production lines. It has over 900 staff and serves more than 23 million consumers. Key products include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Real Leaf, Fuze tea, Schweppes, KOCHAKADEN, GEORGIA, OOHA, bonaqua and Aquarius.
For more information, please visit: https://www.swirecocacola.com/en/index.html

About Chang Industrial
Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017.  Learn more at www.changindustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Chang Industrial

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.