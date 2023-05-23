Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan selects Chang Industrial as Technology Adviser

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chang Industrial (CI) is proud to announce that we've been selected by Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan (SCCT) to serve as Technical Adviser as it continues final development of design and kick-off the new design implementation of the existing facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, transforming it into a beverage factory of the future.

Kate McAfoose, President of Chang Industrial, is enthusiastic about the opportunity: "We are honored to serve as advisor and engineer support for Swire Coca-Cola in Taiwan. Their focus on innovation and transformation of the business will revolutionize the beverage industry in Asia."

SCCT had previously engaged CI to develop a multi-level, multi-functional and multi-phased design to upgrade the existing facility to meet the needs of SCCT's production forecast for the future. After the completion of the design, SCCT worked to develop a strategy for the execution of the project. Timing for the start of construction is yet to be determined.

About Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan)

Swire Coca-Cola (Taiwan), one of Taiwan's leading soft drink manufacturers, is wholly owned by Swire Coca-Cola. The company's bottling plant in Taoyuan has a total of five (5) production lines. It has over 900 staff and serves more than 23 million consumers. Key products include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Real Leaf, Fuze tea, Schweppes, KOCHAKADEN, GEORGIA, OOHA, bonaqua and Aquarius.

For more information, please visit: https://www.swirecocacola.com/en/index.html

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing and disruptive technologies. Chang Industrial seeks to modernize supply chain and improve workforce through creating technology road maps for companies to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017. Learn more at www.changindustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn and Twitter.

